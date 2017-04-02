WrestleMania's Greatest Moments

Jim Ross Hints At His Wrestlemania 33 Return While Remembering His Late Wife

04.01.17

We’ve read all the reports surrounding Jim Ross’ possible, glorious return behind the (soon to be smashed) WWE announce table at Wrestlemania 33, and it seems like a done deal. That doesn’t mean Ross isn’t going to play coy with the assembled media. He was interviewed by ESPN’s Arash Markazi today and discussed the “cathartic” feeling he’ll experience after years away from the company.

Ross also touched on the recent passing of his wife, who was fatally hit by a car while she was riding her Vespa scooter last week. For Ross to (possibly) come back during this tulmutuous time in his life is honorable. No one would blame him for skipping out on a rumored one-match commentating deal with what he’s going through, but it seems like walking down that incredibly long Wrestlemania ramp is what his wife would’ve wanted (h/t Cageside Seats for the transcription):

“We’ll know when it happens. I think it’s got a good chance of happening. But we’ll certainly know how it’s going to feel. I want to believe, and I have no reason not to believe, that it’s going to feel good. I’ve seen my friends here and they’re my extended family. In 21 years in that company I’d like to think that Jan and I played a small part in helping kind of retool the new publicly traded WWE after staving off bankruptcy and some bad financial problems that we all battled through, you know? But it would be very cathartic. If I had to give you one word, I would say it would be very cathartic.

Ross continued on and solemnly discussed his late wife, and what they were planning to do on Wrestlemania weekend:

“She wanted to go shopping and wear her good threads on the red carpet and she wanted to see the crowd reaction if I got to come down and call a match. We can’t do anything about the Hall of Fame and the red carpet but maybe we can do something about the other.”

We’ll find out soon enough if Ross will put on the headset (for what seems to be Goldberg vs. Lesnar) and put his troubles behind him for just a few minutes under the bright lights.

