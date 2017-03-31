Here Are Your WWE WrestleMania 33 Predictions & Analysis

WWE WrestleMania 33, aka WrestleMania Sun (not really), aka THE ULTIMATE THRILL-RIDE airs this Sunday, April 3, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s biggest show of the year features 13 announced matches over an entire day of sports-entertainment, featuring championship matches for nearly every championship in the company — sorry, Usos! — The Undertaker taking on Roman Reigns, John Cena and Nikki Bella teaming up against The Miz and Maryse, and more.
Here’s the complete WrestleMania card as we know it.
WWE WrestleMania 33 Card:
1. WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
2. WWE Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
3. The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
4. John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
5. Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
6. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
7. Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
8. United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
10. Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: The Club (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus
11. The 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
12. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. all available Smackdown women
13. Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
As always, we’re here with our complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all 13 — whew — matches. Make sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know what you think will happen, and which wrestler will get on the little roller coaster on the stage. Shane McMahon, right?
I had a dream last night.
At the end of Angle’s HOF speech, he announces, “I don’t know if you’ve heard, but RAW needs a new GM. I spoke to Stephanie and I’m pleased to announce, I’ve signed on to a new position!”.
Crowd goes nutz! Angle holds up the contract…
“And while the name on the contract, does say McMahon. It says… Shane McMahon! Smackdown, I’m coming home! It’s true, it’s true!”
Crowd goes ballistic! Everyone has happy tears in their eyes.
“And as my first act of business, I will be appearing at WrestleMania, as Shane’s manager against AJ Styles! NO other wrestler knows more about… or has defeated AJ, as much as your Olympic gold medalist. And I promise you, AJ will tap out to Shane’s Ankle Lock. It’s true. It’s damn true!”
Crowd’s heads explode!!!
*>lights go out<*
“KING OF SMARK STYLE (COPYRIGHT PENDING” appears on the Titan Tron
*^*strobe lights*^*
Graves, losing his shit: ITS HIM PHILLIPS ITS KING SMARK!!
Pfft.
because of the last few turd matches, I hope…. and this won’t happen….. That all 3 (ambrose, rollins, regins) lose then team up, pissed off, and just interfere in all the other matches triple power bombing Oldberg and Lazyner, Shane AJ, Bray Orton. etc.
Balor is interfering but only to help HHH. He will claim that Seth doesn’t appreciate what HHH had done for him in the past and that’s why he helped HHH against Seth. Balor, Joe, and Owens combine for the Super heels.
Meh. If AJ is really coming to Raw, they’d better give us the Balor Club.
Reigns vs Taker may finish the night according to “Insiders”
I’ll put up with the schmutz of Cena pinning Miz and proposing to Nikki, and the inevitable drizzling shits of Lesnar/Goldberg and Reigns/Undertaker AND Styles being utterly wasted as Best in the World™ if Bray walks out of WM as champ.
I’d personally save the shield reunion for once the bullet club is a thing and established but that’s just me.
Man, Danielle is just the worst at trying to be funny. It’s painful to read.
I almost made it through both predictions NXT and Mania without accidentally reading any of her , You guys , bananas , garbage fire , but could not agree more .
I just did a test of patience, no idea why but I went back and read only her comments. my god, Isis has won hasn’t it.
Goldberg’s entrance will take longer than him losing to Lesnar, especially since he’ll likely tear a quad walking down that gargantuan ramp.
I happen to like Mark Crozer and the Rels and wouldn’t mind seeing them again at Wrestlemania but they get the payday anyway anytime wwe uses their song for Bray right ? RIGHT ?
Kevin Owens vs Jericho
I want Kevin to retain, give the post-match begrudging respect hug to turn KO and have him come out and save Zayn on RAW, betray him in three months to give us the LAST-TIME, Ultimate match to end all matches throw down at the Summer Fest
Between Taker, Shane, & Goldberg, the hard money’s on a shoot heart attack in-ring this year.
Shane was legit knocked out at Survivor Series but hey let’s give him a prime booking against the best wrestler in the world today this side of the Pacific Ocean
Made it through both Predictions without reading accidentally reading Danielle “stuff , you guys ” garbage but the one I did was the body shaming of dean and corbins hair . I don’t know what she looks like , you guys , but something tells me she’s screamed at people for such shite because , hey bananas , she’s probably ugly . At least mentally. All the F**ck outta here already
Just wondering which matches will be bumped to the preshow or shortened significantly for the inevitable promo from The Rock. The promo in which he dedicates at least 15 minutes to do catchphrases, promote Furious 8, and completely emasculate Curtis Axel for attempting to make a living in WWE.