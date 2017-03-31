Here Are Your WWE WrestleMania 33 Predictions & Analysis

WWE Promotional Image

WWE WrestleMania 33, aka WrestleMania Sun (not really), aka THE ULTIMATE THRILL-RIDE airs this Sunday, April 3, live on WWE Network and pay-per-view. WWE’s biggest show of the year features 13 announced matches over an entire day of sports-entertainment, featuring championship matches for nearly every championship in the company — sorry, Usos! — The Undertaker taking on Roman Reigns, John Cena and Nikki Bella teaming up against The Miz and Maryse, and more.

Here’s the complete WrestleMania card as we know it.

WWE WrestleMania 33 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton 2. WWE Universal Championship Match: Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar 3. The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns 4. John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse 5. Non-Sanctioned Match: Triple H vs. Seth Rollins 6. Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles 7. Raw Women’s Championship Elimination Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax 8. United States Championship Match: Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens 9. Intercontinental Championship Match: Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin 10. Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Ladder Match: The Club (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass vs. Cesaro and Sheamus 11. The 4th Annual Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal 12. Smackdown Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. all available Smackdown women 13. Cruiserweight Championship Kickoff Match: Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

As always, we’re here with our complete rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all 13 — whew — matches. Make sure to drop down into our comments section and let us know what you think will happen, and which wrestler will get on the little roller coaster on the stage. Shane McMahon, right?