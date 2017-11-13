Let’s just state facts here: Fewer performers have had a better run in WWE in as short of a time than AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One has only been with the company since January 2016, and since then, he’s had marquee feuds with Roman Reigns, John Cena and Dean Ambrose (and, uh, James Ellsworth), and he’s held both the WWE World Championship and the U.S. Championship two times each. Let’s also not forget his stellar matches at back-to-back WrestleManias, against Chris Jericho and Shane McMahon. Hell, that’s how we got this killer GIF.

Well, those Mania opponents were nothing compared to what is currently being hinted at by WWE itself: Shinsuke Nakamura. Last night, as the Smackdown Live crew ended their European tour in Florence Italy, Styles defended the WWE Championship in the main event against both Nakamura and Jinder Mahal. Following Styles’ victory, with the crowd going wild, this happened: