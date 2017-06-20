Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Steve Austin Kicks Ass In ‘The Condemned’

#WWE
06.20.17 1 hour ago

promotional image

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Randy Orton really stretched his acting chops out by playing a homophobic douchebag in That’s What I Am.

This Week: The Condemned (2007)
Tagline: “10 People Will Fight. 9 Will Die. You Get To Watch.”
WWE Superstars: Steve Austin, Nathan Jones
Also Starring: Vinnie Jones, Robert Mammone, Victoria Mussett
Synopsis: Jack Conrad is awaiting the death penalty in a corrupt Central American prison. He is “purchased” by a wealthy television producer and taken to a desolate island where he must fight to the death against nine other condemned killers from all corners of the world, with freedom going to the sole survivor. (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSpro wrestling movie clubSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINTHE CONDEMNEDvinnie jonesWWEWWE STUDIOS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 4 days ago 13 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 5 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 5 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 5 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP