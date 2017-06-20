Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Steve Austin Kicks Ass In ‘The Condemned’

promotional image

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Randy Orton really stretched his acting chops out by playing a homophobic douchebag in That’s What I Am.

This Week: The Condemned (2007)

Tagline: “10 People Will Fight. 9 Will Die. You Get To Watch.”

WWE Superstars: Steve Austin, Nathan Jones

Also Starring: Vinnie Jones, Robert Mammone, Victoria Mussett

Synopsis: Jack Conrad is awaiting the death penalty in a corrupt Central American prison. He is “purchased” by a wealthy television producer and taken to a desolate island where he must fight to the death against nine other condemned killers from all corners of the world, with freedom going to the sole survivor. (via IMDB)

Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube