Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Steve Austin Kicks Ass In ‘The Condemned’

Previously, on Pro Wrestling Movie Club: Randy Orton really stretched his acting chops out by playing a homophobic douchebag in That’s What I Am.
This Week: The Condemned (2007)
Tagline: “10 People Will Fight. 9 Will Die. You Get To Watch.”
WWE Superstars: Steve Austin, Nathan Jones
Also Starring: Vinnie Jones, Robert Mammone, Victoria Mussett
Synopsis: Jack Conrad is awaiting the death penalty in a corrupt Central American prison. He is “purchased” by a wealthy television producer and taken to a desolate island where he must fight to the death against nine other condemned killers from all corners of the world, with freedom going to the sole survivor. (via IMDB)
Watch It: Netflix / Amazon / YouTube
Possibly one of the most Oscar worthy scenes I have ever seen in my life….
[www.youtube.com]