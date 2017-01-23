Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moments

Triple H Thinks 'Nobody Expects' What Will Happen At This Year's Royal Rumble

01.23.17

We’re now just a matter of days away from the 2017 installment of the Royal Rumble, which means that we’ll soon know who all the big surprise entrants are, not to mention the winner of the whole thing. While the oddsmakers might currently have a favorite to win the match, this year’s installment seems pretty damn up in the air at this point. And that’s just the way the powers that be at WWE want it.

In an interview with IGN, Triple H made sure to hype up the Rumble (not that it needs hyping; it’s the Rumble) by pointing out that this year’s version is kind of hard to pin down. This is in stark contrast to last year, when every single person who was aware of the Rumble knew that Triple H himself was walking out of that arena the winner. Let Triple H explain that this year, the Rumble results are going to blow people’s minds:

“This year’s Royal Rumble is one of the biggest, most star-studded Rumbles that I can recall. Just look at the people who have thrown their name into the Rumble so far. You’ve got Goldberg and Lesnar and the Undertaker. When you start to look at that level of talent and then also see the Bray Wyatts and the Randy Ortons and everyone else that’s going to be a part of it, it really is one of the biggest Rumbles I can think of. Sometimes there’s a year in the Rumble where you think ‘Okay, I can see this or that happening. This seems like where the Rumble might be headed.’ But this year, it’s really tough to call. And I think that’s when the Rumble’s at its best, when you can’t really put your finger on what’s going to happen. I can see this year going a lot of different ways and I think it’s going to go in a way that nobody expects.”

I mean, if anyone would know what direction the Royal Rumble’s going to go in, you’d like to think it would be Triple H. And it’s true: it’s pretty tough to try and definitively call who’s going to win the Rumble match, and even if you THINK you know what’s going to happen in the title matches … you don’t know at all, do you? Do you? That’s what I thought.

So sit back, relax, and get ready to be surprised. Perhaps pleasantly!

