We’re now just a matter of days away from the 2017 installment of the Royal Rumble, which means that we’ll soon know who all the big surprise entrants are, not to mention the winner of the whole thing. While the oddsmakers might currently have a favorite to win the match, this year’s installment seems pretty damn up in the air at this point. And that’s just the way the powers that be at WWE want it.
In an interview with IGN, Triple H made sure to hype up the Rumble (not that it needs hyping; it’s the Rumble) by pointing out that this year’s version is kind of hard to pin down. This is in stark contrast to last year, when every single person who was aware of the Rumble knew that Triple H himself was walking out of that arena the winner. Let Triple H explain that this year, the Rumble results are going to blow people’s minds:
“This year’s Royal Rumble is one of the biggest, most star-studded Rumbles that I can recall. Just look at the people who have thrown their name into the Rumble so far. You’ve got Goldberg and Lesnar and the Undertaker. When you start to look at that level of talent and then also see the Bray Wyatts and the Randy Ortons and everyone else that’s going to be a part of it, it really is one of the biggest Rumbles I can think of. Sometimes there’s a year in the Rumble where you think ‘Okay, I can see this or that happening. This seems like where the Rumble might be headed.’ But this year, it’s really tough to call. And I think that’s when the Rumble’s at its best, when you can’t really put your finger on what’s going to happen. I can see this year going a lot of different ways and I think it’s going to go in a way that nobody expects.”
I mean, if anyone would know what direction the Royal Rumble’s going to go in, you’d like to think it would be Triple H. And it’s true: it’s pretty tough to try and definitively call who’s going to win the Rumble match, and even if you THINK you know what’s going to happen in the title matches … you don’t know at all, do you? Do you? That’s what I thought.
So sit back, relax, and get ready to be surprised. Perhaps pleasantly!
It’s gonna be Sami Zayn!
I’d love #30 to be Shinsuke. I’m going over all the variables in my mind, and the fact that we know there’s going to be so many guys involved already minimizes the “pop” at the end. If Balor isn’t out by then, everyone is going to be thinking it’s him. The swerve to Shinsuke would be tremendous (in my opinion).
Maybe the Xavier Woods comments were foreshadowing, and this is the year all the Kofi Kingston spots pay off? What, don’t look at me like that, a guy can dream!
I mean,why not? With two titles it’s not like they would have to put him in the main event at mania.
Entrant #30 will be the Spanish Inquisition???
NOBODY expects….oh, bugger.
If Roman Reigns beats Owens, uhh yeah, we saw that coming Hunter
Samoa Joe to win and face AJ at ‘Mania. Or maybe monkeys will fly out of my ass.
Hmm…The Man With 3Hs mentions Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton by name in this excerpt….obviously a smokescreen to divert our attention from:
AN-GLE! AN-GLE! AN-GLE! AN-GLE!
Number 22: Jack Swagger
Number 23: Donald Trump
Jack Swagger then eliminates the remaining superstars in the ring, and eliminates himself (and heads back to Mars).
Trump then builds a wall around the ring, preventing Sin Cara, Kalisto, Andrade “Cien” Almas, nostalgia entrant Tito Santana, the returning Rey Misterio and Alberto Del Rio, and Brock Lesnar (since he’s Canadian now) from entering the ring, and is awarded the Rumble despite losing the popular vote.
Honestly, that’s all I ask
“Ladies and Gentlemen, Simon Gotch is going to WrestleMania, having outlasted 27 other men, La Luchadora, the bear that fought Daniel Bryan and several appearances from Morganna the Kissing Bandit.”
Still holding out hope that Balor is the one who walks out the winner.
The carnival barker still has tickets to sell.
Gimme HBK/AJ at Mani and nothing else will really matter.
*Mania
All I want is Tye Dillinger at #10. Don’t miss this layup, WWE.
Rousey? I mean, she might be out of her funk enough by then. I know she’s fairly unpopular here, but I’d be interested if they got her in.