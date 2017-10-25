WWE Network

Previously on 205 Live, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann took down Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick, Drew Gulak continued his quest to turn 205 Live into a Drewtopia, and Cruiserweight champion Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore in a tag match before their title match at TLC.

At WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, Enzo defeated Kalisto with a thumb to the eye to become a two-time Cruiserweight champion, and the next night on Raw, Kalisto pinned the champ.

And now, the best and worst of 205 Live for October 24th, 2017.