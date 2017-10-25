The Best And Worst Of WWE 205 Live 10/24/17: The Voice Of The Voiceless

#WWE
10.25.17 1 hour ago

WWE Network

Previously on 205 Live, Cedric Alexander and Rich Swann took down Jack Gallagher and The Brian Kendrick, Drew Gulak continued his quest to turn 205 Live into a Drewtopia, and Cruiserweight champion Kalisto defeated Enzo Amore in a tag match before their title match at TLC.

At WWE TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs, Enzo defeated Kalisto with a thumb to the eye to become a two-time Cruiserweight champion, and the next night on Raw, Kalisto pinned the champ.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter, if you want.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below as well. Your help and participation means a lot.

And now, the best and worst of 205 Live for October 24th, 2017.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSBEST AND WORST OF 205 LIVEWWEWWE 205 Live

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 week ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP