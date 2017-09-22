WWE 205 Live’s Cedric Alexander Will Make His Return To EVOLVE Wrestling

09.22.17 12 mins ago

Recently, there have been a whole batch of WWE Superstars suddenly popping up on independent shows. It’s a strange but welcome trend, and now we can add another name to that list.

Superstar Cedric Alexander is once again stepping into the ring for the independent company that helped kickstart his WWE career. Thursday night, WWE announced that Queen City’s Favourite Son would be handing out complimentary Lumbar Checks at EVOLVE 92 and 93:

According to WWE.com, Friday’s show will have Alexander facing off against fellow CWC competitor Zack Sabre, Jr in Detroit, and then Fred Yehi and his Ninja Turtle pajama pants the next night in Chicago.

