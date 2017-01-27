Greatest WWE Royal Rumble Moments

We Simulated The 2017 Royal Rumble In ‘WWE 2K17’ And The Undertaker Should Watch Out For Xavier Woods

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
01.27.17

2K Sports

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble finally — FINALLY — goes down on Sunday, and things have never been more up in the air about who might win the beloved, titular 30-man match. So we decided to get down to the nitty gritty and attempt to get some spoilers on this bad boy the only way we know how: by creating a replica version of the Rumble match in WWE 2K17 and seeing what a robot brain thinks about the angry beefmen who will be vying for a main event match at WrestleMania.

To start with, I simulated the Royal Rumble five times in Universe mode, the only “true” simulation of the Rumble available in the game. The five winners the game came up with: Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, Cesaro, The Undertaker, and The Undertaker.

2K Games

But the process of doing a pure sim of the Rumble in Universe mode was nearly as time-consuming as just simulating the Rumble via exhibition mode, as the Universe calendar begins in April, and you must wait for the game to simulate three-quarters of a year of matches and storylines in order to simulate the Rumble match in the calendar year. So I decided to roll my sleeves up and dive in, simulating three 30-man Royal Rumble matches in real time, thanks to the glory of WWE 2K17.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE 2K17WWE ROYAL RUMBLEWWE ROYAL RUMBLE 2017wwe2k
Author Profile Picture
Bill Hanstock is an editor, writer, onscreen personality and screenwriter with nearly two decades of experience. He was previously an editor, writer and social media editor at SB Nation and a podcaster for Progressive Boink.

Around The Web

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 1 day ago 19 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 2 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 2 weeks ago 4 Comments
How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

How David Bowie, Practical Magic, And An Army Of Fans Turned ‘Labyrinth’ Into A Transcendent Cult Film

01.08.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP