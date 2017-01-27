2K Sports

The 2017 WWE Royal Rumble finally — FINALLY — goes down on Sunday, and things have never been more up in the air about who might win the beloved, titular 30-man match. So we decided to get down to the nitty gritty and attempt to get some spoilers on this bad boy the only way we know how: by creating a replica version of the Rumble match in WWE 2K17 and seeing what a robot brain thinks about the angry beefmen who will be vying for a main event match at WrestleMania.

To start with, I simulated the Royal Rumble five times in Universe mode, the only “true” simulation of the Rumble available in the game. The five winners the game came up with: Brock Lesnar, Cesaro, Cesaro, The Undertaker, and The Undertaker.

2K Games

But the process of doing a pure sim of the Rumble in Universe mode was nearly as time-consuming as just simulating the Rumble via exhibition mode, as the Universe calendar begins in April, and you must wait for the game to simulate three-quarters of a year of matches and storylines in order to simulate the Rumble match in the calendar year. So I decided to roll my sleeves up and dive in, simulating three 30-man Royal Rumble matches in real time, thanks to the glory of WWE 2K17.