Since the moment Jason Jordan and Chad Gable came together as American Alpha in NXT, fans have been drawing comparisons between them and Team Angle’s “World’s Greatest Tag Team” of Charlie Haas and Shelton Benjamin. It’s been a pipe dream of many wrestling fans to one day reboot Team Angle with Jordan and Gable, and now that Kurt Angle is finally back in the WWE fold, it’s actually a possibility.

No one is more aware of that possibility than American Alpha themselves, who will head into WrestleMania 33 as the reigning Smackdown Tag Team Champions. While they haven’t caught on with WWE fans quite as much as they connected with the NXT Universe, they’re still two of the best wrestlers around … and some of that sweet Angle rub would certainly go a long way with helping their credibility in fans’ eyes.

In a new interview with The Sun, Gable and Jordan talked about how much they want to work with the Olympic hero and soon-to-be Hall of Famer. Short answer: A LOT.

Jason Jordan: “It would be great to work with Kurt. He paved the way for us amateur wrestlers. Also, his mind – the way he works in ring – it’s a thing of beauty. It’s amazing. “There are all these stories we’ve heard about Kurt Angle ­– and obviously we’ve gotten some comparisons – but it would be really nice to work hand-in-hand with him, help get our game to the next level. “Obviously he has so much experience that he can put upon us. It would be great to just sit under the tree of knowledge and let him talk with us and give us some pointers.” Chad Gable: “We’re really looking forward to Orlando. Maybe we’ll get a minute to sit down with him and ask a few things. “He did the exact path that we’re trying to do right now and succeeded in the biggest possible way. If there’s anyone that’s going to help Jason and I, he’s the man for the job.”

Some fans may argue that Alpha doesn’t need any help, and in one sense, that’s totally accurate. But in another sense: SHUT UP YOU IDIOTS, LET’S GO TEAM ANGLE 2.0.