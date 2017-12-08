WWE Is Reportedly Planning A Massive Australian PPV Event

Getty Image

If there’s one of thing WWE fans know about the company, it’s that they are always wanting to top themselves. There’s a lot of confidence there when it comes to running major events. Think of WrestleMania. Tickets go on sale every November, and they can probably sell 50,000 tickets in whatever NFL or college football sized stadium they choose (New Orleans next year) within the first month. The best part is they don’t even have to announce a match until three months after tickets go on sale, because the event sells itself.

According to a report from Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin, WWE is planning something big for next year in Australia. The company may be looking to run a pay-per-view event in Melbourne, Australia that would take place in a venue that can hold 100,000 people. The venue is called the Melbourne Cricket Ground, and if it happens, the target date for the event is October 2018.

The good news for those of us not in Australia is that WWE plans to broadcast this event on WWE Network as well, with Satin noting that while nothing is official yet, things are headed in the right direction.