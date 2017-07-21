Here Are Your WWE Battleground Predictions And Analysis

WWE Battleground airs this Sunday, July 23, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view is headlined — “headlined” — by a Punjabi Prison match for the WWE Championship. Also on the card are things that are not in a Punjabi Prison, but should be.

Here’s the complete Battleground card as we know it.

WWE Battleground Card:

1. WWE Championship Punjabi Prison Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

2. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Kevin Owens

3. Flag Match: John Cena vs. Rusev

4. Baron Corbin vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

6. 5-Way Elimination Match To Determine Naomi’s Opponent At SummerSlam: Tamina Snuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Lana vs. Natalya

7. Sami Zayn vs. Mike Kanellis

8. Kickoff Match: Tye Dillinger vs. Aiden English

As always, read on for our full rundown of the card, including analysis and predictions for all eight matches. As this card seems dangerously like a regular episode of Smackdown, we’re going to abridge our normal what should happen/what will happen format to include a brief blurb from WWE.com, followed by a vague shrugging gesture.

Be sure to drop down into our comments section to let us know what you think will happen, and be here on Sunday to talk to 5-7 other really bored people about Battleground.

