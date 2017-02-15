‘Bella Brains’ Is Possibly The Greatest Thing On The Internet

Anyone who’s ever watched a single episode of Total Divas (or Total Bellas) knows that a big part of the Bella Twins’ dynamic — and hell, even a big part of their charm — centers on their lifelong bickering about the most banal and obvious things. In the past, they’ve taken up time on various WWE-produced shows arguing about whether a seal is a fish, or what an odometer is called. (Brie’s guess: “spemometer.”)
So when the Bella Twins launched their own parallel YouTube channel to the WWE’s normal stream of YouTube content, it was likely only a matter of time until someone figured out a way to turn the Bella Twins’ … let’s just say “unique grasp of the universe” into an ongoing series.
That person appears to be Daniel Bryan, and the show is called “Bella Brains.” Bryan separately quizzes Nikki Bella at Smackdown tapings and the extremely pregnant Brie Bella at their home, and the two common-knowledge subjects are intercut for maximum enjoyment. It’s like Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, but with 100 percent fewer Jeffs Foxworthy and 100 percent more Bella Twins f*cking stuff up. In short, it’s nothing less than a sheer delight.
Hillair
I appreciate the Wayne’s World style intro.
They may actually be two halves of one brain. That was hilarious.
And Bryan’s subtle trolling takes it to the next level.
I suppose that’s one way to cope with being in such close proximity to two airheads.
On a side note, I didn’t realize Brie was so far along, that’s a hell of a dragon egg she’s got going there.
I can’t watch this at work. Does the winner of the “define hyperbole” contest go on to explain it to the WWE doctor suing Punk?