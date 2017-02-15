‘Bella Brains’ Is Possibly The Greatest Thing On The Internet

02.15.17

Anyone who’s ever watched a single episode of Total Divas (or Total Bellas) knows that a big part of the Bella Twins’ dynamic — and hell, even a big part of their charm — centers on their lifelong bickering about the most banal and obvious things. In the past, they’ve taken up time on various WWE-produced shows arguing about whether a seal is a fish, or what an odometer is called. (Brie’s guess: “spemometer.”)

So when the Bella Twins launched their own parallel YouTube channel to the WWE’s normal stream of YouTube content, it was likely only a matter of time until someone figured out a way to turn the Bella Twins’ … let’s just say “unique grasp of the universe” into an ongoing series.

That person appears to be Daniel Bryan, and the show is called “Bella Brains.” Bryan separately quizzes Nikki Bella at Smackdown tapings and the extremely pregnant Brie Bella at their home, and the two common-knowledge subjects are intercut for maximum enjoyment. It’s like Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?, but with 100 percent fewer Jeffs Foxworthy and 100 percent more Bella Twins f*cking stuff up. In short, it’s nothing less than a sheer delight.

