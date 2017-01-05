Bill Goldberg Will Reportedly Appear On Three Pay-Per-Views In 2017

YouTube

After being gone for 12 entire years, we’re suddenly, unexpectedly, in the middle of a Bill Goldberg renaissance. After defeating Brock Lesnar in under 90 seconds at Survivor Series, he’s now trying to shoot for one more championship run by entering this month’s Royal Rumble match. And just this week, we saw him on Raw delivering a tandem spear to Braun Strowman with his new eternal buddy/nemesis, Roman Reigns.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reports some specifics of the contract that Goldberg signed for 2017. He’s signed to appear on three PPVs for the time being: the Royal Rumble (as expected), Fastlane, and WrestleMania. He’s also expected to appear on WWE television “fairly often” from now until WrestleMania to promote all three of those PPVs.

We already knew about the Rumble, and WrestleMania was pretty much a given, but an appearance at Fastlane comes as a bit of a surprise. My best guess is that he’ll have another short match against someone … oh, let’s say Rusev … to establish his dominance heading into his (presumed) showdown with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 33. Pray for Rusev. And bring a towel, because it’s gonna get real sweaty. Fastlane! Catch the Goldberg fever!

[Note: there is no cure for Goldberg fever.]