Goldberg Will Yell At You If You Dare To Cuss Around Children

Bill Goldberg is a dad. He’s a dad in real life and he’s a dad as a wrestler. As our own Brandon Stroud has observed, he’s pretty unarguably the MOST dad wrestler. The daddest. As such, there are times that the noble dad in the wild runs afoul of its natural enemy: disrespectful cuss-sayers.

The below video, which was recorded immediately following Goldberg’s Universal Championship win over Kevin Owens at Fastlane, shows Señor Goldbergo taking a break from posing for selfies with fans to admonish some ringside ne’er-do-wells for their DANGED POTTY MOUTHS.

HEY THERE’S KIDS HERE MAN. That’s an extremely dad thing to do, but is topped in dadness only by referring to the swears-sayers as “lowlives.” That’s like the coldest dad diss you can possibly deliver. No word on whether he followed this up by telling someone to pull their dang pants up and/or wear your baseball cap right.

We’re giving Goldberg the business here, but there’s something extremely endearing about all of this. In retrospect, Goldberg was probably the most squeaky-clean of any megastar during the Attitude Era. It is apparently a trend that continues to this day. Don’t worry, Goldie; we won’t tell any kids about Santa’s Slay.