Bobby Roode Doesn’t Care What WWE Brand He Ends Up On

#WWE #WWE NXT
Senior Editor, Sports
03.07.17

WWE Network

It’s arguable that few wrestlers have benefited as much from leaving Impact Wrestling as Bobby Roode has. The man has become a supernova of a cult favorite in NXT thanks to his theme song, and he’s one of only two men who has beaten Shinsuke Nakamura. Oh yeah; and he’s the current NXT Champion. It seems like it’s just a matter of time before he brings his own personal brand of gloriousness to the main roster.

During a Q&A with SportsKeeda, Roode was asked whether he has a preference of brand between Raw and Smackdown when he finally makes his WWE main roster debut. Not surprisingly, Roode is pretty cool either way.

“No, I don’t (have a preference). I think both brands are great and obviously, I’d rather go to the brand that suits me the most at whatever time that is (main roster call-up). Whether it be SmackDown Live or RAW, it really doesn’t matter.

“I think the talent is exceptional on both sides so I can sink my teeth into whatever is put in front of me in either brand so whether it’s Monday nights or Tuesday nights, it really doesn’t matter to me.”

I think there are very few wrestlers — particularly any as accomplished or tenured as Roode — who would really have a strong feeling about which brand they’d like to end up on. The WWE main roster is the WWE main roster. You’re either going to get watched by more people each week, or you’re going to be on the show the fans usually enjoy more.

Roode knows he’s got “Glorious Domination” and the world is his oyster. He’s in the catbird seat, baby. Don’t trouble him with minutiae like “brand preference.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE#WWE NXT
TAGSBOBBY ROODEWWEWWE NXT
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP