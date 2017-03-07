Goldberg And Brock Lesnar Came Face-To-Face On WWE Raw

03.06.17

During Monday night Raw, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg finally came face-to-face for the first time since the Royal Rumble, and had a staredown for the ages to hype up their WrestleMania 33 title match.

Goldberg came to the ring to appear for the first time as Universal Champion, having won the title from Kevin Owens at Sunday’s Fastlane pay-per-view. He said that the fans are the reason that he was able to win the title, and was about to reveal something he’d never said before, when he was interrupted by Brock Lesnar’s advocate, Paul Heyman.

Heyman said he was there to congratulate Goldberg on his big victory, but he is not the man who should be shaking Goldberg’s hand, because he did not come to Raw alone. He then introduced Lesnar, and Lesnar and Heyman made their way to the ring. In the ring, Lesnar and Goldberg were face-to-face as Heyman hyped their Universal Championship match at WrestleMania.

