YouTube

In mere days, Brock Lesnar and Bill Goldberg will fight for Goldberg’s WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 33. Their first match, way back at WrestleMania XX, was a dud (for a myriad of reasons), and their Survivor Series rematch lasted less than two minutes. The average fan expectation for the match is … not high.

Goldberg was Edge and Christian’s first guest on their new podcast last week, and he talked about all the detractors and the cup of haters online who have tarred him with the “two moves” epithet. (As in, “Goldberg only has two moves.”) He’s well aware that a huge portion of fans are saying his match against Lesnar is going to be a dud, but he’s fired up and determined to prove everyone wrong about what Goldberg can do.

“Now everybody is like ‘Goldberg can only go two moves, he can’t go 13 seconds without sweating; how they going to put on a show at this one to be better or much better or great, compared to what they did before?’ No pressure on me, guys!”

Whaaaaat? Who accused Goldberg of sweating? Certainly not us!

In explaining the “two moves” talking point, he compared it to Mike Tyson, who would sometimes go the distance in fights, but would usually knock his opponent out in seconds. Goldberg said that he’s more of a Tyson than an Evander Holyfield. But he is hopeful that he will get a chance to show everyone the full extent of what he’s capable of at WrestleMania.

“Hopefully at 33 I’m able to bring out some stuff that I haven’t shown, that I haven’t been able to do because of constraints. This ain’t gonna be no … hey, he knows what’s coming, I know what’s coming. I don’t think we’re gonna catch each other by surprise. So I think this is gonna be a bloodfest. It’s gonna be a knock down, drag out war and if I get him in the Thai Plum, don’t think I’m not going to drive one of my knees straight through his solar plexus. I may have been away for a long time and I may not have been practicing my wrestling moves throughout the years, but going back to what’s in ya, I still have a lot of that stuff in me and I still can do a lot of it. I’m going to have to bring every single thing out of me at 33. I just gotta learn to relax, learn to have fun in there while I’m smashing him, and regulate my air. I believe that it was much more important for me to be aesthetically what I was like in the past as opposed to a dude who could run around for 20 minutes.”

Given how we’re still talking about Brie Bella’s Yes Lock transition from last year’s WrestleMania, I can’t imagine how the internet will explode if Goldberg busts out a flying armbar or something. (Spoiler: Goldberg will not bust out a flying armbar.) His promise that the match will be a “bloodfest” will certainly perk up fans’ ears, but maybe he misspoke. Maybe he and Lesnar are just going to watch Blood Feast. That’s probably it.

(Transcript via Cageside Seats)