On the eve of New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 11, it’s perhaps fitting that we pay a bit of attention to the Bullet Club originals who have jumped to WWE. Finn Bálor is on the shelf with a shoulder injury (although he’s expected back by WrestleMania), and Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have been … oh, let’s say “less than effective” since splitting from AJ Styles in the WWE draft. (Styles, while not an original member of the Bullet Club, was once the leader of the faction, and yeah; he’s done pretty well for himself.)

Before Christmas, The Club stopped by the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast to talk about how their “stop-and-startsky” WWE run hasn’t entirely been living up to their expectations, but Gallows and Anderson are hoping that might turn around when Bálor finally returns from his injury. They’re anxious to get Bálor back in action, and they’re praying he isn’t kayfabing them about his recovery timetable. When he gets back, though, they’re dying to get the original Bullet Club going again stateside, and be the real force they were always hoping to be. As Anderson explained:

“I can’t wait to get him back. I was just texting with him today and I’m always afraid he’s kayfabing me or lying to me about showing up because, I’m telling you, I named my second son after him, his middle name. If he shows up and I don’t know about it, I’m going to be hot, man. There’d be heat. There’d be a little heatsky. He’d better fill a brother in. He’d better not show up. I don’t have any date. I’m like, ‘where are you?’ He’s like, ‘I’m in Iceland.’ I’m like, ‘man, you’re not in Iceland. Are you lying to me?’ Yeah, if you just show up, I’m really going to question our friendship, man. You’ve got to shoot me a little warning text.’ Let him come back. Let us reform the original Bullet Club. We’ll just tear everything apart. That’s one of those pitches we’ve thrown. We’ll see if it sticks or not.”

That’s certainly what fans have been wanting to see, and aligning themselves with the first Universal Champion (the guy whose body is host to king of the demons) would be a brilliantly simple way to instantly rehabilitate The Club and turn them into a serious threat. We’ll continue to light prayer candles at our shrine for the Bálor Club until it finally happens.