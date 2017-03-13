Cedric Alexander Will Reportedly Miss Significant Time Due To Injury

WWE Network

One of the best and most inspirational stories of last summer’s WWE Cruiserweight Classic was Cedric Alexander. The indie favorite went supernova in the tournament, and through the first weeks of Raw’s cruiserweight experiment, he looked like one of the only true breakout stars. He was someone the crowds instantly got behind, and it seemed like a can’t-miss situation for both him and WWE.

Then he spent the next couple of months in a weird girlfriend angle with Alicia Fox, which devolved into a “man bad at jackets is also bad at pronouncing last names” love triangle … whatever … with Noam Dar. Whoops! Now it seems like Cedric will be out for an extended period of time with a knee injury. Whoops whups I’m still falling down the stairs oops sorry.

Cedric’s is the latest in a rash of cruiserweight injuries, but unlike Rich Swann and Tony Nese, who only missed a couple of weeks each, he’s expected to be on the shelf for several months. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Alexander — who hasn’t wrestled since being in a six-man tag on 205 Live on February 28 — will be out of action for three to five months due to a right knee injury.

We wish Cedric a speedy recovery, and hope that he can just get back to business when he finally returns to action, no matter how funny his girlfriend’s last name sounds when filtered through a Scotsman.