Your Way-Too-Early Betting Odds For SummerSlam’s WWE Championship Match

08.02.17

Of all the things you can do as a WWE fan, betting on pro wrestling is one of the most ridiculous and wonderful. We’re still right around three weeks away from SummerSlam, and we’re less than a day away from the WWE Championship match being set. It will be Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Jinder Mahal for Mahal’s title, and the oddsmakers have already set their opening lines for the bout.

Again, refer to the headline, because these odds are out way, way too early. It’ll probably be 19 or 20 days before the “smart money” comes in, and while you should probably put your money down before then if you’re really going to gamble on the outcome of a WWE match, you probably want to wait a little while for these odds to shift a bit. And there may not ever be a really good time to bet on this particular match, unless you hate cash-ins.

At the moment, Nakamura is a slight favorite to win the match, according to 5Dimes, via Bet Wrestling — to win the match, mind you, not win the title. Nakamura’s odds of winning the match itself are at -160, meaning you need to bet $160 to win $100 on that bet. Mahal’s odds of winning the match are at +120, meaning if you bet that same $100, you’ll win $120.

