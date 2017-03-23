Charlotte Flair Gives Us Some Clues About Her WrestleMania Match





WrestleMania 33 is somehow just over a week away, and we now know that the Raw Women’s Championship Match will be a Fatal 4-Way, with champion Bayley defending against Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, and Nia Jax. We were lucky enough to get an opportunity to talk to Charlotte before the biggest show of the year, and got to pick her brain just a bit.

With Spandex: All right, let’s start with the most pressing issue at the moment. I need your thoughts on Southpaw Regional Wrestling.

Charlotte Flair: Oh, I think it’s funny.

Do you think that the paid Ric Flair impersonator did an okay job?

[Pause] I honestly haven’t watched it. I’m gonna be honest. I haven’t. I’ve been so busy with WrestleMania. I have not checked it out yet. I’m sure he did fine. I see a lot of impersonations of my dad on a daily basis.

Well, then let’s talk about WrestleMania! The fan consensus, in case you’re not aware, is that at last year’s WrestleMania, the women’s championship match was the best match on the show. Do you, for women, feel any pressure to try and top that?

Major pressure, knowing how well last year went. You always want to top what you did the year before. There will be a lot of pressure going in this year, especially with four of us now cause it’s a Fatal 4-Way, with Nia Jax. It definitely adds another element to the match.

Between WWE and NXT, at this point now you’ve been a part of a few WrestleMania weekends. What’s your favorite part of that week? Is there something that you always look forward to when it comes around?

Yeah, I think it’s just having everyone’s family come into town for WrestleMania because it is kind of our super goal. Everyone gets together and we haven’t seen in a while. You just spend time with your family and friends all coming to the show. For me, cause it’ll be the second WrestleMania that I’m actually on the card, I think just planning my ring attire for the big day is one of the most exciting moments for me.



Well that was my next question, actually. So, you already have special WrestleMania gear lined up?

Yes. It’s been in the works for a while now. So, I’m very excited.

Can you give us any clues?

I can’t.

All right.

Well, obviously it’ll be … So last year, I took pieces from my dad’s robe that he wore at the Citrus Bowl nine years ago. So, it’ll be something in reference to my dad, but it’ll be a surprise.

All right, good to know. Thank you. Since the draft, there’s been this whole new batch of women in NXT because the other established women in NXT got called up to the main roster. So, we’ve gotten to know this brand new group of women in NXT. In your mind, who are some of the standouts right now?

Oh, well definitely Billie Kay and Peyton Royce, Asuka obviously. Those right now would be the top three that I’d bring up to the main roster.

I don’t know how in touch you still stay with everyone at the Performance Center, but is there anyone currently in NXT or at the Performance Center that you haven’t wrestled yet, that you’re just dying to get in the ring with?

Well I’ve never been in the ring with Asuka. I’m dying to get in the ring with her.

Do you think she’ll be up on the main roster at some point this year?

Oh I have no doubt, but when, I don’t know.

While we’re talking about in-ring work, you have used a lot of different finishers over the years. Do you have a favorite one or one that you wish you got to use or show off more often?

I guess I don’t use Natural Selection very often anymore, which was what I beat Natalie for the NXT women’s title. So, I guess I wish I used that more. But, I mean the submission right now is working, so I’ll keep using the figure eight if it keeps me winning.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Yeah, stick with what works, right?

Yeah, for sure.

I’ve got one more question for you. You were born in Charlotte, your name’s Charlotte, you went to North Carolina State, North Carolina’s Flair country. I want to know what are your favorite things about the Queen City or is there something that you want people to know or be aware about, about the city that shares your name?

Oh wow, no Charlotte’s home. I was born and raised there. All my coaches from over the years live there. Is there anything special?

What should people make sure that they do when they go to Charlotte?

They should drive through the Myers Park/Dilworth area, because it’s very pretty.

Okay, good to know.

I mean, I didn’t go to college there. So, it’s different. I mean, it’s just when I think about going home, I’m like going to sitting on my mom’s couch. I don’t know.

That’s totally fair! Well, thank you for your time, Charlotte.

Yeah, thanks for having me.