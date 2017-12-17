WWE Clash Of Champions 2017 Open Discussion Thread

#Open Discussion Thread #WWE
Pro Wrestling Editor
12.17.17 1,039 Comments

WWE Promotional Image

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 airs this Sunday, December 17, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-branded live event is headlined by WWE Champion AJ Styles defending his title against Jinder Mahal, as well as matches for the Smackdown Women’s and Smackdown Tag Team and United States Championships.

Here’s the complete Clash of Champions card as we know it.

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

2. Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler

3. Lumberjack Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya

4. Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Rusev and Aiden English

5. Career-threatening Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton, with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as tandem special guest referees. If Owens and Zayn lose, they are fired from “all of WWE”

6. Breezango vs. Bludgeon Brothers

7. Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder

If you’d like to read our full breakdown of the card and predictions for all seven matches, you can do that here. And hey, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread — assuming 10 people are watching Clash of Champions — in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. So reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.

Enjoy the show, and be careful around all the clashing.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Open Discussion Thread#WWE
TAGSOPEN DISCUSSION THREADWWEWWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONSWWE CLASH OF CHAMPIONS 2017

Best Of 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: A Tribute To The TV Shows We Lost In 2017

12.19.17 2 hours ago
The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

The Best Stand-Up Comedy Specials Of 2017

12.18.17 22 hours ago 10 Comments
The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

The Worst Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 27 Comments
The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

The Best Movie Posters Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 21 Comments
Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

Alan Sepinwall Picks The 20 Best TV Shows Of 2017

12.18.17 1 day ago 35 Comments
Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

Uproxx Writers Remember Their Favorite Meals Of 2017

12.17.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP