WWE Clash Of Champions 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Clash of Champions 2017 airs this Sunday, December 17, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-branded live event is headlined by WWE Champion AJ Styles defending his title against Jinder Mahal, as well as matches for the Smackdown Women’s and Smackdown Tag Team and United States Championships.
Here’s the complete Clash of Champions card as we know it.
WWE Clash of Champions 2017 Card:
1. WWE Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Jinder Mahal
2. Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship: Baron Corbin (c) vs. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler
3. Lumberjack Match for the Smackdown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Natalya
4. Fatal Four-way for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day vs. Shelton Benjamin and Chad Gable vs. Rusev and Aiden English
5. Career-threatening Match: Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Randy Orton, with Shane McMahon and Daniel Bryan as tandem special guest referees. If Owens and Zayn lose, they are fired from “all of WWE”
6. Breezango vs. Bludgeon Brothers
7. Kickoff Match: Mojo Rawley vs. Zack Ryder
If you’d like to read our full breakdown of the card and predictions for all seven matches, you can do that here. And hey, we’re including 10 of the best comments from tonight’s open discussion thread — assuming 10 people are watching Clash of Champions — in tomorrow’s Best and Worst column. So reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.
Enjoy the show, and be careful around all the clashing.
Oh so thats why Sasha wore that power Ranger suit.
“That’s a southern thing I didn’t think he’d understand being Canadian”
AJ said to another Canadian thinking she’d agree with him.
Why is Talking Smack not a thing anymore again?
AJ is such a pro he worked even harder after the match to get Jinder over
Sam has used moveset and spot so far….what’s next Heat? Over? Shoot?
Also, once again Smackdown’s tag team division has stealthily risen up to be the best division in the company again. Between the classic Usos/New Day feud, a bunch of credible teams on the rise at once, and even TWO tag team storylines getting matches on the PPV, I mean that’s pretty damn impressive for a division that allegedly died when Ryder got injured.
Yeah, Raw has had… Bar vs. Dean and Seth in some great matches but not a lot else. Revival needs to get back.
Shout out to Renee saying she definitely didn’t think Ziggler would win
Sami and Kevin, wow
Did Charlotte just call Bret Natalya’s dad, or was there a comma between the two words?
It’s one thing if, nowhere on the WWE continuum, The Anvil was ever acknowledged. But hasn’t the father-daughter relationship has been one of the subplots Of Total Divas for awhile?
At this point, I think we’re the only ones who remember. Even Jim Neidhart will tell you he has no daughter!
You’re athletic and 5-10, Charlotte? I hadn’t noticed.
The gap between Charlotte and Natalya is ridiculous.
Charlotte had the perfect opportunity to remind Natalie that her father is actually Jim Neidhart.
I hope Miz shows up and yells at everybody
So…Charlotte has singles matches with each member of the Riott Squad between now and the Rumble only for Carmella to cash in during the Rumble. Then, Becky beats Carmella to set up Charlotte v. Becky at Mania?
I always thought it was a year after winning the briefcase. I.e. Dolph cashing in his briefcase the night after WM on Del Rio. I thought the “expires @ WM” stip was explicitly for when the MITB match was AT Mania.
Thank you, @pdragon. Carmella should probably be cashing in soon then, yes?
Originally it was a year, up to the next Wrestlemania, and I think currently it’s just until Wrestlemania…so…Wrestlemania?
Is there a time limit on Carmella cashing in or not?
I’d like a triple between Ruby, Becky, and Flair for the title. Setting up a heel turn for Charlotte after she pins Becky.
Sami & KO popping champagne and celebrating like the Canadiens just won the Stanley Cup!
Tell me again why Talking Smack can’t be on every week
lol spined Dasha right off camera, that was cute.
Sami Zayn is the ultimate interview lady charmer, and it’s the best.
Don’t get Dashabot wet! She’ll malfunction!
I love these two so goddamn much
I remember when Usos put over New Day after beating them for the title the last time, glad they’re doing that for everyone else. Slowly moving towards that face turn.
Damn, Usos even putting over teams they didn’t even face tonight. Pure class.
Usos putting the rest of the teams in the tag match over? Revolutionary!
It’s nice that the Uso’s are putting over their competition.
Usos on Talking Smack…now that’s a good palate cleanser
Talking Smack with Sam Roberts is like SDL with Dolph Ziggler as a champion
He still owes them a rap battle appearance!
I needed Bryan & The Usos interacting
Oh come on he’s fun enough. He’s no where near Ziggler level.
That Orton/Mahal #1 contender’s match is gonna be lit.
No no no no no noooooooooooooo
Sigh…I just remembered their series of matches from the summer…Thought I had blocked them out.
the show ran 12 minutes under. It really is the 12th Day of Rusev!
Why is Renee wearing Golddust’s ring gear?
We them northern boys, with the hoser’s strength
Aint nobody man enough to hinder me
It’s the Maharaja, just wait and see
Cuz aint nobody poppin’ this bacne!
No they don’t want naan, No they don’t want naan
No they don’t want naan, No they don’t want naan
You hinder Jinder, but you don’t really want naan
ਪਲੱਸ ਇਕ
(that’s +1 in Punjabi)
We all know what’s next for AJ: Defending that title against the Royal Rumble winner in a rematch for the ages! That’s right: AJ vs. Shane McMahon at Wrestlemania!
You’re getting AJ vs Orton and you will like it goddamnit!
Calves! A musclehead only weakness.
skipped leg day
AJ’s music is right about Jinder title matches. I don’t want none.
That was pretty anticlimactic.
If he pulls a good match out of Jinder, then he’s the Modern Day MaharAJa.
The Canadian nightmare is over!
That’s not a dq on Jinder because….?
Haha, you can’t hurt my calves, they’re nonexistant!
ALLEN JONES, DON’T YOU EVER GIVE ME A HEART ATTACK LIKE THAT AGAIN!
If you bought that finish I also have a bridge I can sell you
This has to be the greatest Jinder Mahal match of all time.
Coming in 2018: Mannequin 3 starring Jinder Mahal!
And Natalya!
Sing brothers vs Bludgeon Brothers. “Brothers vs Brothers”
Because if your ribs are hurt, you’re going to try a splash…
Vince, stop trying to make Jinder happen. He’s not going to happen.
AJ: I’d rather wind up with a colostomy bag than for Jinder to give the Khallas to me.
The tag match really should have main evented.
Hell Gable Vs. Rusev one on one should main event.
yesss
Not sure if Jinder was legit struggling to kick out of that Northern Lights or if he was properly selling it.
“You can’t not be impressed with Jinder Mahal tonight.”
Challenge accepted.
MEAT ON THE TABLEEEEEEE
“Can you do any real moves?”
“Nah, not really”
“Ok… I guess just throw me up in the air then a bunch”
“Got it”
I highly doubt it was any less than 4 stars
AJ Styles in a conversation with the broom he dragged to a 3 star match.
Jinder Mahal is Indian-market relative Mason Ryan.