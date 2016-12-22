The Pre-Pipe Bomb Career Of CM Punk

CM Punk Gave Away His Actual WWE Championship Belt For Christmas

#WWE
12.22.16 3 hours ago 3 Comments

WWE Network

CM Punk, MMA dabbler and former WWE Superstar, has a long history of not giving many f*cks about most things in general. His latest thing not to give a f*ck about? His former world title.
Cliff Compton, who you may remember from a KFC commercial (or maybe as WWE Tag Team Champion Domino) (but probably mostly from the Great Power Uti story on Colt Cabana’s podcast), was the recipient of a truly magical Christmas gift: CM Punk’s actual WWE Championship belt.

Yes, it is, for real, the actual belt that Punk held and wore during one of his title reigns. Compton confirmed it’s just as heavy as it looks, and that he’s not going to be hanging onto it, but the belt will be going to an extremely appropriate home.

It’s probably the most CM Punk thing ever for someone to be like “hey, cool memento of you reaching the apex of your chosen profession” and him just being like, “Take it, it’s worthless.” Of course, according to Compton, there are other belts Punk has sitting around collecting dust, but STILL.

Happy holidays, everyone. You’re probably not going to get a gift as good as Compton’s, but best of luck with your loot haul anyway!

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCLIFF COMPTONCM PUNKDominoWWE

Around The Web

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 3 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 3 weeks ago 25 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

11.28.16 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP