CM Punk Gave Away His Actual WWE Championship Belt For Christmas

WWE Network

CM Punk, MMA dabbler and former WWE Superstar, has a long history of not giving many f*cks about most things in general. His latest thing not to give a f*ck about? His former world title.

Cliff Compton, who you may remember from a KFC commercial (or maybe as WWE Tag Team Champion Domino) (but probably mostly from the Great Power Uti story on Colt Cabana’s podcast), was the recipient of a truly magical Christmas gift: CM Punk’s actual WWE Championship belt.

I was in the storage unit of @CMPunk and I found his legit @wwe belt. I said this is kinda cool and he said its yours, Merry XMAS. #Champ pic.twitter.com/JWKK08szB5 — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

Yes, it is, for real, the actual belt that Punk held and wore during one of his title reigns. Compton confirmed it’s just as heavy as it looks, and that he’s not going to be hanging onto it, but the belt will be going to an extremely appropriate home.

@SouthSiderKB @CMPunk @WWE Its the legit belt from WWE. It's heavy as fuck — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

@SouthSiderKB @CassHummel @CMPunk @WWE I dunno, he had a bunch of belts in a random box. I just happened to grab this one. It was dusty. — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

@SouthSiderKB @CassHummel @CMPunk @WWE Not sad. Mike Tyson tossed his boxing titles in the garbage. Life goes on 🇺🇸 — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

@rexindahouse Nah, the pic I posted might be. The belt he gave was his from PPV — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

@rexindahouse It's currently in the trunk of my car. Lol — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

@xXSound_WavexX @CMPunk @WWE Sorry it's going to my 9 year old nephew who stopped watching wrestling after Punk left 😀 — DOMINO Cliff Compton (@CliffCompton) December 22, 2016

It’s probably the most CM Punk thing ever for someone to be like “hey, cool memento of you reaching the apex of your chosen profession” and him just being like, “Take it, it’s worthless.” Of course, according to Compton, there are other belts Punk has sitting around collecting dust, but STILL.

Happy holidays, everyone. You’re probably not going to get a gift as good as Compton’s, but best of luck with your loot haul anyway!