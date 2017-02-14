This Amazing Update Of Old WWE ‘Desire’ Videos Actually Makes Good Use Of Creed

If you’re a WWE fan of a certain age, you likely remember (probably very fondly) the “Desire” series of videos that aired at the tail end of the Attitude Era. The montages were set to butt-rock, full of gravitas, and spawned a legion of “tribute MVs” from all over the internet that continues to this day. Basically, the “Desire” series is what taught fans how cinematic the antics of people like Steve Austin and The Rock were.

In a tremendous feat of fandom, a truly intrepid Redditor cobbled together a painfully up-to-the-minute (it features Smackdown Women’s Champion Naomi and WWE Champion Bray Wyatt from Sunday’s Elimination Chamber pay-per-view) update of the videos we watched a million times and loved to death back in the days of the dovetailing end of the Attitude Era and beginning of the Ruthless Aggression Era.

Set to no more perfect song than Creed’s “My Sacrifice” and even featuring an updated “Desire” title card touting the availability of Weathered on iTunes and Spotify (two things that didn’t exist when the original “My Sacrifice” Desire video was released), watch this and try to tell me it doesn’t bring teeeeeeeeaaaaars, to your eyyyyyyyyyyyeeeeees. (Your sacrifice.)

