Donald Nemeth, the 30-year-old brother of WWE superstar Dolph Ziggler, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a guilty plea for involuntary manslaughter in the death of Joshua Mascol in January 2016. Nemeth and 52-year-old Jack King both plead guilty to charges of “involuntary manslaughter, kidnapping and robbery charges” according to Cleveland.com. Mascol’s death was allegedly the result of a drug deal and robbery gone wrong at the University Hotel and Suites in Cleveland, with the incident being caught on security cameras at the hotel:

Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Shannon Gallagher sentenced both men during separate hearings that showed neither man admit that they killed Mascol…

Prosecutors say Nemeth plotted with King to rob Mascol, and one of the two men shot Mascol during a scuffle in the hallway. How Mascol died remains as blurry as the hotel’s surveillance video that showed his death.

“Had I known Donny was going to do anything like he did, I never would have went,” King said. “I would have tried to stop him.”