Another WWE Superstar Has Received An Official Name Change

The WWE war on last names will continue unabated, apparently. Sure, at this point, it seems weird to say “Antonio Cesaro” or “Alexander Rusev” or “Nattie Neidhart” or “Big E Langston” or “Adrian Neville,” but the fact remains that these are real people* with real names,** and they’ve had half of their name ripped from them by the corporate machine without even a second thought. Sad!

It had been such a long time since WWE had committed name thievery that we thought this string of larceny was behind us, but in the dead of the night, WWE damn done came and took another one.