Another WWE Superstar Has Received An Official Name Change

The WWE war on last names will continue unabated, apparently. Sure, at this point, it seems weird to say “Antonio Cesaro” or “Alexander Rusev” or “Nattie Neidhart” or “Big E Langston” or “Adrian Neville,” but the fact remains that these are real people* with real names,** and they’ve had half of their name ripped from them by the corporate machine without even a second thought. Sad!
It had been such a long time since WWE had committed name thievery that we thought this string of larceny was behind us, but in the dead of the night, WWE damn done came and took another one.
This is my fault, my insistence on calling him Elias “Macho Man” Sampson aggravated VKM.
“war on last names will continue”
*writes list where 3/5 of examples keep last name and lose first name*
Frankly it’s a greater war on kayfabe that these performers don’t have full names. What parent only gives their kid one name? I suppose it could be worse, they could’ve gone the full gimmick era and just called him The Drifter.