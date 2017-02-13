The Best Of John Cena

WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 Results

#WWE
02.12.17 5 mins ago

WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 results. The show was headlined by an Elimination Chamber match (in the All-New, All-Different Elimination Chamber®) for the WWE Championship, as well as a Smackdown Women’s Championship match and Tag Team Turmoil for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber 2017 column.

WWE Elimination Chamber Results:

1. Becky Lynch defeated Mickie James. James countered a Dis-arm-her into a roll-up, which Lynch countered into a roll-up of her own for the pinfall victory.

2. Handicap Match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler attacked Kalisto, taking him out for most of the match, but he returned for the finish. Crews pinned Ziggler after a spin-out powerbomb. After the match, Ziggler attacked and beat down Crews, trying to break his ankle with a steel chair.

3. American Alpha (c) won Tag Team Turmoil. The match started with Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezeango, with Rhyno pinning Fandango with a spear. The Vaudevillains entered next, and Slater pinned Aiden English after a DDT. The Usos entered next, pinning Slater after a superkick. That brought out American Alpha, who won with a roll-up. After that fall, the Usos stuck around to beat down American Alpha. Alpha won the final fall against the Ascension after Grand Amplitude on Konnor.

4. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya ended in a double count-out. After the match, Natalya attacked Nikki. As Natalya was leaving, Nikki followed her up the ramp with a spear. The two continued brawling, and continued the brawl during a backstage segment later in the show.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSWWEWWE ELIMINATION CHAMBERWWE ELIMINATION CHAMBER 2017WWE PPV RESULTS

Around The Web

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 2 weeks ago 5 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP