Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE Elimination Chamber 2017 results. The show was headlined by an Elimination Chamber match (in the All-New, All-Different Elimination Chamber®) for the WWE Championship, as well as a Smackdown Women’s Championship match and Tag Team Turmoil for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of Elimination Chamber 2017 column.

WWE Elimination Chamber Results:

1. Becky Lynch defeated Mickie James. James countered a Dis-arm-her into a roll-up, which Lynch countered into a roll-up of her own for the pinfall victory.

2. Handicap Match: Apollo Crews and Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler. Ziggler attacked Kalisto, taking him out for most of the match, but he returned for the finish. Crews pinned Ziggler after a spin-out powerbomb. After the match, Ziggler attacked and beat down Crews, trying to break his ankle with a steel chair.

3. American Alpha (c) won Tag Team Turmoil. The match started with Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezeango, with Rhyno pinning Fandango with a spear. The Vaudevillains entered next, and Slater pinned Aiden English after a DDT. The Usos entered next, pinning Slater after a superkick. That brought out American Alpha, who won with a roll-up. After that fall, the Usos stuck around to beat down American Alpha. Alpha won the final fall against the Ascension after Grand Amplitude on Konnor.

4. Nikki Bella vs. Natalya ended in a double count-out. After the match, Natalya attacked Nikki. As Natalya was leaving, Nikki followed her up the ramp with a spear. The two continued brawling, and continued the brawl during a backstage segment later in the show.