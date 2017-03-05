WWE Fastlane 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Fastlane 2017, the final pay-per-view event before WrestleMania 33, airs live this Sunday, March 5, on WWE Network. The Raw-exclusive show features matches for Cruiserweight, Raw Women’s and Raw Tag Team Championships, as well as (hopefully) at least 30 seconds of Kevin Owens defending the Universal Championship against Goldberg.

Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Fastlane 2017 Card:

1. Universal Championship Match: Kevin Owens (c) vs. Goldberg

2. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman

3. Raw Women’s Championship Match: Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte Flair

4. Raw Tag Team Championship Match: The Club (c) vs. Enzo Amore and Big Cass

5. Cruiserweight Championship Match: Neville (c) vs. Jack Gallagher

6. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

7. Samoa Joe vs. Sami Zayn

8. Kickoff Match: Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa vs. The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar

If you’d like to read our complete rundown of the card including predictions for all eight matches, you can do that here.

As per usual, we’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s open discussion thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of WWE Fastlane 2017 column. To nominate one of your favorites for consideration, reply to it with a +1. Enjoy the show, get excited for WrestleMania, and try to act surprised when Chris Jericho and/or Brock Lesnar show up during the main.

