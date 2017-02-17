Gillberg Still Wants To Have His WrestleMania Moment

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

When we posted about Gillberg making his WWE return this past Monday, we didn’t know it would happen that night. And before Kevin Owens taught us that friendship is dead forever, Gillberg got trounced by the Universal Champion before he could even make it to the ring.

Following his return on Raw, Gillberg sat down with the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling and talked about how he loved every second of coming back to WWE, and no matter where he is or what he’s doing, he’ll be there for WWE whenever they ask him. He also confirmed some rumors about Vince McMahon not being in the building for Monday’s episode of Raw, but said that Triple H and Stephanie McMahon welcomed him with open arms and made him feel like he never left.

But even though he says he’s still living out his childhood dream of being a pro wrestler, there’s one highlight that has still eluded him: his very own WrestleMania moment. In fact, he was denied a WrestleMania appearance at the very last moment during the Gimmick Battle Royale at WrestleMania X-Seven.

“I made it to WrestleMania one time and I made it to the curtain and I had three seconds to go and they stopped me. I was standing getting ready to go out of the curtain for the Gimmick Battle Royal and they stopped me three seconds before I walked through the curtain and said sorry you can’t go. They thought Bill was coming in for the first time and they didn’t know how he would react. They just kind of freaked out. I understand the business but you want to talk about crushing man, it killed me. It was a hard one to take and ever since then I want to go back. I’ve got to make it through that curtain. That’s why I am now doing #GillbergWrestleMania on social media. Everything is #GillbergWrestleMania please lets get me on WrestleMania and lets do this.”

There’s still a slim chance that Gillberg could make it into this year’s show, perhaps if enough fans show their support. One match that a lot of people are calling for already is a bout between him and James Ellsworth, which seems like the biggest 10-second layup of a comedy match ever. Make it happen, WWE. Make that sweet little 57-year-old boy’s dream come true.