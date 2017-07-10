The Best And Worst Of WWE Great Balls Of Fire

07.10.17 1 hour ago 12 Comments

WWE Network

is this a re-run

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE Great Balls Of Fire: Jerry Lee Lewis released a hit song in 1957, and an 8-year old Jerry Lawler was like, “one day I’m gonna get the rights to that and name a wrestling show after it.” The good news is that 1957 was a SPECTACULAR year for wrestler births, as it gave us both Bret Hart and the original Tiger Mask. Also, Steve McMichael. Note: this pay-per-view is named after a song that came out the year a guy who played on the Chicago Bears 30 years ago was born.

If you missed Great Balls of Fire 2017, click here to watch it on WWE Network.

Remember that With Spandex is on Twitter, so follow it. Follow us on Twitter and like us on Facebook. You can also follow me on Twitter.

Hit those share buttons! Spread the word about the column on Facebook, Twitter and whatever else you use. Also, be sure to leave us a comment in our comment section below, if you haven’t already skipped the entire piece to scroll down and argue about why a good man should be able to kill someone in an ambulance if a bad man tried to do the same thing to him a few months ago.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE Great Balls Of Fire Pay-Per-View® 2017 for July 9, 2017.

Around The Web

TAGSBest and WorstBEST AND WORST OF GREAT BALLS OF FIREBEST AND WORST OF RAWWWEWWE RAW

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 4 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 4 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 7 days ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 7 days ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 7 days ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP