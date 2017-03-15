The 2017 WWE Hall Of Fame Class Might Be Complete

YouTube

By now, you have probably noticed a slight discrepancy between the early rumored/”leaked” names for the 2017 WWE Hall of Fame class and the actual names that have been announced for induction during WrestleMania weekend. You might also have noticed that with just under three weeks left until WrestleMania 33, we still don’t have a celebrity inductee.

Well, it’s entirely possibly that this year will be un año sin una celebridad, because the announced Hall of Fame class to date — Kurt Angle, the Rock ‘n’ Roll Express, Teddy Long, Diamond Dallas Page, Beth Phoenix, Rick Rude and Warrior Award recipient Eric LeGrand — might be the whole kit and kaboodle.

I mean, granted, that is a stacked lineup already. But fans might have been expecting more. There will also be a new crop of “Legacy” inductees. The Legacy wing was introduced last year and celebrates pre-television wrestlers, like Mildred Burke, Strangler Lewis and Georg Hackenschmidt.

PWInsider reports that one of the early rumored names for induction, William Regal, was expected to be announced this week, but now the feeling within the company is his Hall of Fame moment might be delayed until next year (for now, at least). There is also speculation that WWE was hoping to have Shaquille O’Neal be the celebrity inductee this year, but when his match against Big Show went kerplooey, so did his Hall of Fame chances. Another no-brainer pick for the celebrity wing is Cyndi Lauper, but she will be on tour in Australia during WrestleMania weekend.

The last two years, the Warrior Award recipient was the last Hall of Fame guest announced for the ceremony. That could change with another announcement on Monday, but it’s looking like we might be locked in here.

Please note: we reserve the right to refer you to the word “might” in the headline of this post, just in case WWE announces, like … I dunno, Hoda Kotb for the Hall of Fame on Monday.