WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Hell in a Cell 2017 airs this Sunday, October 8, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown branded pay-per-view is headlined by the return of the Fashion Files and nothing else. Also, several wrestling matches.

Here’s the complete HIAC 2017 card as we know it.

WWE Hell In A Cell 2017 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura 2. Hell in a Cell Match: Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens 3. Hell in a Cell Match for the Smackdown Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Usos 4. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Natalya (c) vs. Charlotte Flair 5. United States Championship Match: AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin 6. Rusev vs. Randy Orton 7. Bobby Roode vs. Dolph Ziggler – Kickoff Match: Chad Gable and Shelton Benjamin vs. Hype Bros

If you’d like to read our full rundown of the card, featuring analysis and predictions for all seven matches and whatever Dolph Ziggler’s doing, click here. And as always, we’re including 10 of our favorite comments from tonight’s Hell in a Cell open thread in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Hell in a Cell column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.

Enjoy the show. Start praying that Shane McMahon makes it out of this show without major organ failure now.