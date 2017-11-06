WWE Is Bringing Back Intergender Wrestling With Becky Lynch Vs. James Ellsworth

11.06.17

WWE lost a lot more than its PG-13 rating when the Attitude Era ended well over a decade ago. Among the many other match-types and somewhat-racy themes that died with the Attitude Era, intergender wrestling is something that’s been a no-no on WWE television for a long, long time.

WWE’s reasoning here has always been pretty straightforward. Both Raw and SmackDown are billed as PG, family-friendly television shows these days, and while WWE will occasionally skirt that line, they stay in-bounds more often than not. The fear with intergender wrestling is that you’d be potentially promoting a man beating a woman, and despite the fact that you know what’s really going on inside of a WWE ring, a lot of the PG viewers might not, and WWE has a lot of advertisers to answer to.

While WWE has shied away from intergender wrestling recently, a plethora of indie wrestling companies, along with Lucha Underground, have embraced it. To the credit of those performers, namely Kimber Lee and Candice LeRae, they’ve produced some incredible intergender matches, but the stigma around intergender wrestling remains. A lot of people, wrestlers included, just don’t like it.

