WWE lost a lot more than its PG-13 rating when the Attitude Era ended well over a decade ago. Among the many other match-types and somewhat-racy themes that died with the Attitude Era, intergender wrestling is something that’s been a no-no on WWE television for a long, long time.
WWE’s reasoning here has always been pretty straightforward. Both Raw and SmackDown are billed as PG, family-friendly television shows these days, and while WWE will occasionally skirt that line, they stay in-bounds more often than not. The fear with intergender wrestling is that you’d be potentially promoting a man beating a woman, and despite the fact that you know what’s really going on inside of a WWE ring, a lot of the PG viewers might not, and WWE has a lot of advertisers to answer to.
While WWE has shied away from intergender wrestling recently, a plethora of indie wrestling companies, along with Lucha Underground, have embraced it. To the credit of those performers, namely Kimber Lee and Candice LeRae, they’ve produced some incredible intergender matches, but the stigma around intergender wrestling remains. A lot of people, wrestlers included, just don’t like it.
I’m not into intergender matches. I just don’t buy it. I know you’re going to say “you buy a zombie mortician who can teleport but for some reason chooses not to when its time for his match but you draw the line at women can’t beat men?”
Yes. Yes I do. Theres a reason why “you got beat up by a girl” is the ultimate insult as a kid (though funny AF an adult) and it has nothing to do with sexism.
Having said all that, I would buy Samir Singh trucking Ellsworth like he were Randy Orton and Ellsworth were, uh, Samir Singh. So I’m looking forward to my “M” in FMK of WWE’s women’s division.
Kick his ass Becky!
Get the ring ready in case she Pentagons his arm.
If Ellsworth somehow wins I am going to be excessively perturbed.
Yes. There’s the problem. And really, doesn’t Becky vs. Ellsworth sound more like they’re going for a comedy match than intergender? Kayfabe or not, there is no reason Becky couldn’t/shouldn’t wipe the ground with Ellsworth. But I don’t want to watch her treated like Damien Sandow, because WWE.
For the record, I am current Intergender Wrestling Champion of the world, I beat Andy Kaufman at Wrestlemania 26 when he failed to show up and answer my challenge.
Isn’t he, like, a dog now though? Interspecies Match!
Can we call this a real intergender match though? You know Ellsworth is going to get 0 offense in
Poor Becky… she deserves much better than this tripe. Ellsworth… not so much.
Just remember that Ellsworth beat A.J. Styles. So if Becky beats Ellsworth then Becky can beat Styles.