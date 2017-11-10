Instagram

James Ellsworth made history — of a sort — on this week’s Smackdown Live. He lost a match to former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, in what ended up being the first singles intergender match in WWE since the Attitude Era. It was a match that both parties had been wanting to have for a very long time, and it certainly lived up to expectations.

It also very well may end up being part of Ellsworth’s swan song with WWE. This week on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the one-year contract that Ellsworth signed with WWE last year is now up, and him being superkicked into oblivion by Carmella on Smackdown could very well end up being the end of his televised commitments with the company.

But if that does indeed end up being the case, he’s still working the remainder of the live events on WWE’s current European tour. That means he’s still getting beat up on a nightly basis, and during a stop in Nottingham on Thursday, he took a beating for the ages from the Smackdown women’s division.