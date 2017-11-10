Watch James Ellsworth Take Finishers From The Entire WWE Smackdown Women’s Division

#WWE
11.10.17 49 mins ago

Instagram

James Ellsworth made history — of a sort — on this week’s Smackdown Live. He lost a match to former WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch, in what ended up being the first singles intergender match in WWE since the Attitude Era. It was a match that both parties had been wanting to have for a very long time, and it certainly lived up to expectations.

It also very well may end up being part of Ellsworth’s swan song with WWE. This week on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that the one-year contract that Ellsworth signed with WWE last year is now up, and him being superkicked into oblivion by Carmella on Smackdown could very well end up being the end of his televised commitments with the company.

But if that does indeed end up being the case, he’s still working the remainder of the live events on WWE’s current European tour. That means he’s still getting beat up on a nightly basis, and during a stop in Nottingham on Thursday, he took a beating for the ages from the Smackdown women’s division.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSINTERGENDER WRESTLINGjames ellsworthSMACKDOWN LIVEWWEWWE SMACKDOWNwwe smackdown live

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP