John Cena Warned Shaq To Watch Out For The New And Improved Big Show

WrestleMania 33 is exactly two months away, and the only match that we know for sure, for real is happening is Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show. Big Show has been mostly off television for the past few months, and he’s spent that time getting in inarguably the best shape of his life. He’s dropped well over 100 pounds, and DUDE HAS ABS NOW Y’ALL.
The Best Of John Cena
What I want to see here is the Giant from WCW, who used to throw great dropkicks and various other athletic moves. Let’s see the Athlete emphasized in “World’s Largest Athlete”. Shaq will look like he’s seen a ghost. Or the free throw line.
+Airball
On the “won’t appreciate until he’s gone” note, I feel like Big Show is always A1 as a guest heel commentator.
Show was on a podcast (Talk is Jericho, maybe?) awhile back and it made me appreciate him so much more. They had some good road stories how he’d go months without winning a house show and didn’t care at all because it put guys over.
What I get out of this: LOOK HOW BIG TITUS IS. C’mon Internet! Let’s help Titus get back to being a mid-carder at least!