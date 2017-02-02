The Best Of John Cena

John Cena Warned Shaq To Watch Out For The New And Improved Big Show

02.02.17 6 hours ago 5 Comments

WrestleMania 33 is exactly two months away, and the only match that we know for sure, for real is happening is Shaquille O’Neal vs. The Big Show. Big Show has been mostly off television for the past few months, and he’s spent that time getting in inarguably the best shape of his life. He’s dropped well over 100 pounds, and DUDE HAS ABS NOW Y’ALL.

Hey @Shaq…glad your training!! Because so am I! #GiantAbs #WrestleMania

