John Cena Believes He And Tom Brady Are Living Parallel Lives

John Cena and Tom Brady sure do have a lot in common. They’re both inarguably among the most talented, long-lasting, successful stars in their chosen professions; they’ve each transcended their respective sport and become household names. They’re both well-respective in New England … and most fans of either the NFL or WWE hate their rotten guts.

TMZ caught up with Cena and asked him whether he’s happy about “his” Patriots going to the Super Bowl. In typical Cena fashion, he began with humbleness, loyalty, and respect, before comparing himself to Brady in the most apt analogy of our modern age.

“I’m not Robert Kraft; they aren’t ‘my’ Patriots. I tend to gravitate towards New England because every other sports fan (except a Patriots fan) doesn’t. And me being a storyteller from the WWE, I like the fact that year after year, no matter what adversity they face, they always do well. And everyone hates that. So I’m drawn to those guys. “Like I said, I run kind of like a parallel life with Tom Brady. “That’s what’s great about New England, and you can look at it from like the Brady soundbites, all the Belichick soundbites, they don’t need to get hype. They just do really, really well. It’s the] same with me; if you catch me right before a match, this is my demeanor. As soon as I come out down to the ring, it’s a whole different product. So I know they’ll take care of business, just like I will. … Tom Brady could become the most successful quarterback by winning his fifth Super Bowl, and maybe I can win a 16th championship.”

It’s the most perfect analogy and now I’m furious that we don’t make it constantly. Brady and Cena are two peas in an extremely talented, interminably smug pod. Let’s just hope that if Brady does indeed win his fifth Super Bowl, he starts his victory speech with, “NOW SOME OF Y’ALL LIKE ME AND SOME OF Y’ALL DON’T … ”

(h/t WEEI, the John Cena and Tom Brady of radio stations.)