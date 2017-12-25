YouTube

Kane — also occasionally known by his non-demon name, Glenn Jacobs — is in a pretty unique situation at the moment. He’s currently in the running to be mayor of Knox County, Tennessee, and while most fans expected him to be gone from WWE television until that election ran its course, that turned out to be super not the case.

At the age of 50, in the midst of a mayoral campaign, Kane returned to WWE to feud with Braun Strowman. Oh yeah, and somehow he screwed around and wound up in the Universal Championship main event at the 2018 Royal Rumble. So things are going extremely well, in other words.

For his part, Kane is looking forward to that main event, because he recognizes that it might be his last time at the top of the card, after a 20-year run as the Big Red Monster.