Kevin Nash Will Donate His Brain To A Very Important Cause

While WWE continues to move toward a safer and safer style of pro wrestling, the hectic, hard-hitting Attitude Era continues to bring us sad news about the repercussions of brain damage. Just recently, Balls Mahoney and Axl Rotten were both posthumously diagnosed with CTE, and Perry Saturn is currently living with traumatic brain injury.

But WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash is doing his part to make sure that science knows more about how pro wrestling affects the brain. ACC Mag brings us news that Nash has agreed to donate his brain to the CTE Center at Boston University and the Concussion Legacy Foundation for study after he dies.

“Chris Nowinski started the program, and I’ve had several concussions throughout my life and had scans done and stuff and knew that somewhere down the line, I’ve already had short-term memory problems,” Nash said. “I decided to go ahead. The only way you can diagnose this is after you’re dead.”

The Concussion Legacy Foundation — at one time named the Sports Legacy Institute — is the leading force behind research and study of traumatic brain injury and CTE related to concussion, specifically as it relates to sports and athletes.

It’s very worrying that Nash states he’s already experienced memory problems, and we certainly hope that we won’t have to bring you any updates about his donation to the CTE Center for a few more decades, at least. But it’s awesome that someone who always had such a good mind for pro wrestling behind the scenes and looked out for his fellow wrestlers’ livelihoods and well-being during his career is doing his part to make sure we understand as much as possible about brain injuries, so that the next generation of wrestlers can learn to be even safer.