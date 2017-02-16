Kevin Owens’ Betrayal Of Chris Jericho Is Even More Heartbreaking With Sad Anime Music

#WWE
02.16.17 1 hour ago

WWE Raw

Boy, the fine video editors who populate r/SquaredCircle have really been on fire as of late. First they brought us the “My Sacrifice” WWE Desire update we never would have guessed we needed. Now they’re making us feel emotions in an entirely new and horrible way with a remix of the already-classic “Festival of Friendship” from Raw, which saw Kevin Owens rip our hearts out by turning on his one true best friend, Chris Jericho.

We thought we were almost over the depths of sadness that Owens’ shocking actions made us feel. It was like Seth Rollins turning on the Shield, but as written by Shakespeare instead of Tarantino. And now these Reddit goofballs come along and make us feel even worse by layering some super-tragic Naruto score underneath the misery.

And just when you think it can’t get any more heartbreaking, they had to go and give us a black-and-white recap of the entire journey of Jeri-KO’s glorious best friendship. Curse you forever, “neffennnn,” for you have cut me to the quick.

Subscribe to UPROXX

We will never forgive you for this tragedy. Not you, Kevin Owens, and not you, clever video editor. This warning is coming after the video, but in the off chance you haven’t watched it yet, there’s still time to turn away. You may not be able to handle the sheer despair of it all. And then you’ll have to spend the rest of your day explaining to people that it’s just raining on your face.

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSCHRIS JERICHOKEVIN OWENSWWEWWE RAW

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 23 hours ago 4 Comments
The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

The Story Behind The Farley-Spade Classic That Could’ve Been

02.15.17 1 day ago 34 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP