Kevin Owens’ WWE DVD Depicts A Hard-Fought Journey To The Top

#Triple H #John Cena #WWE
07.21.17 1 hour ago 2 Comments

WWE

I recently picked up the Kevin Owens DVD/Blu-Ray “Fight Owens Fight” that was released earlier this month by WWE. It’s available at Amazon.com, WWEShop.com and video stores around the world.

While DVD releases aren’t as popular in 2017 as they once were, I felt like I had to support Owens by picking this up. I watched him quite a bit before he got to WWE and was so excited when he finally debuted in NXT in December 2014. He is one of my favorite wrestlers in the company. I’m happy for his success and hope he continues to be a big star in WWE for many more years. Here’s a breakdown of the entire Blu-Ray version of the Fight Owens Fight release.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H#John Cena#WWE
TAGSJohn CenaKEVIN OWENSSAMI ZAYNSETH ROLLINSTRIPLE HWWEwwe dvd

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

The Best Collaboration Beers Of 2017 (So Far)

07.20.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

Food Diary: Eating A Trail Through Barcelona And San Sebastián

07.18.17 3 days ago 21 Comments
Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 3 days ago 18 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 4 days ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 4 days ago 12 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 5 days ago 35 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP