We’re still a month away from once again being able to behold the glory of Kurt Angle on WWE television, but there’s been no shortage of news or speculation to keep us warm until then. It helps that the rumor mill keeps having delectable tasty nuggets for us to chew on, and that Angle himself has been hitting the interview circuit like he’s trying to get the high score in the talking equivalent of Pole Position.

In Angle’s latest interview, this time with Sports Illustrated, he addressed the rampant guesswork about whether he’ll be performing as a WWE wrestler at any point after his Hall of Fame induction. He feels like he still has a plethora of matches left in him, and is confident that he’ll be able to pass a WWE physical and be cleared for in-ring action.

“I don’t think I’m done,” said Angle. “I don’t think I’m close to being done. I’m not going to tell you that I will wrestle for another five years, but I believe there are numerous matches ahead of me. WWE has not given me any notification that I am going to wrestle, but I believe the fans will speak. “If everything goes the right way with the physical, which I believe I would pass very easily, I believe there is an opportunity for fans to see Kurt Angle wrestle in WWE. But again, I have to reiterate, they have not talked about that at all.”

Given how strict WWE is these days about clearing people to wrestle (see also Bryan, Daniel, and Bálor, Finn), we certainly hope Angle passes that physical with flying colors. We’re not done cheering and/or booing the Olympic hero. Not by a long shot.