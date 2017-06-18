WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Open Discussion Thread

WWE Money in the Bank 2017 airs this Sunday, June 18, live on WWE Network. The Smackdown-exclusive pay-per-view-ish event features two Money in the Bank ladder matches, including the first-ever women’s Money in the Bank match, as well as the latest Randy Orton Championship Match joint.

Here’s the complete card as we know it.

WWE Money In The Bank 2017 Card:

1. WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal (c) vs. Randy Orton

2. Money in the Bank ladder match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

3. Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Naomi (c) vs. Lana

4. Money in the Bank ladder match: Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Natalya vs. Tamina Snuka vs. Carmella

5. Smackdown Tag Team Championship Match: The Usos (c) vs. The New Day

– Kickoff Match: The Hype Bros vs. The Colons

If you’d like to read our predictions and analysis for Money in the Bank, click here. Otherwise, enjoy the show, and try to act surprised when Nikki Bella wins the women’s ladder match. And hey, we’re including 10 of tonight’s best comments in tomorrow’s Best and Worst of Money in the Bank 2017 column, so reply to your favorites with a +1 to nominate them for consideration.

