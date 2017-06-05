With the Raw-exclusive Extreme Rules over, WWE’s most painful period of the year continues with the Smackdown Live-exclusive Money in the Bank in less than two weeks. So far, we’ve learned that there will be a Money in the Bank match featuring three former indie darlings, one man who absolutely despises any mention of indie darlings, The Artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura™, and Dolph Ziggler. We’ve also learned there will be a history-making second Money in the Bank Ladder match, which will feature five women clawing to become the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank.
To help get you prepared for the PPV (or bolster your Vegas betting odds), we’ve provided a series of maybe obscure statistics surrounding Money in the Bank, including the many faces of the briefcase, brand supremacy, and the “brass ring.”
I like that the briefcase is now gold, because it still leaves open the possibility of the winner perhaps cashing in on the Raw Champion, depending on if the writers actually are thinking that broadly.
Yeah, it opens up a couple of different possibilities – if the winner of MITB trades it in on Raw and wins, does the championship then go to Smackdown, or does the championship stay on Raw and the ex-champ go to Smackdown?
At any other time, I’d welcome this idea.
However, the RAW brand is literal poison right now. We don’t want Nakamura or Styles anywhere near their bullshit.
Also, and no disrespect to the smartest commenter at WithSpandex, but the briefcase hanging above the ring during KO’s promo last week was “blue”. But you probably knew that.
I love that Edge was involved/present in the first six cash-ins.
1) Cashes in on Cena
2) Attacks Cena during RVD’s cash-in match
3) Cashes in on Undertaker
4) Cashed in on by Punk
5) Just lost to Jeff Hardy before Punk cashes in on Hardy
6) Interview segment with Jericho when Swagger cashes in
Also, I will never understand the logic of Sandow’s failed cash-in. Never can I remember a guy getting two gimmicks over (Intellectual Savior and Miz stand-in) and have them both end in complete burials.