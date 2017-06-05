WWE Network

With the Raw-exclusive Extreme Rules over, WWE’s most painful period of the year continues with the Smackdown Live-exclusive Money in the Bank in less than two weeks. So far, we’ve learned that there will be a Money in the Bank match featuring three former indie darlings, one man who absolutely despises any mention of indie darlings, The Artist known as Shinsuke Nakamura™, and Dolph Ziggler. We’ve also learned there will be a history-making second Money in the Bank Ladder match, which will feature five women clawing to become the first ever Ms. Money in the Bank.

To help get you prepared for the PPV (or bolster your Vegas betting odds), we’ve provided a series of maybe obscure statistics surrounding Money in the Bank, including the many faces of the briefcase, brand supremacy, and the “brass ring.”