WWE Network Is Finally Launching In China Right Before SummerSlam

WWE Promotional Image

It was announced on Thursday that WWE Network will finally be launching in China on Friday, August 18, which is just two days before SummerSlam.

Here’s some more info from WWE.com:

PPTV customers can download the PPTV App and watch WWE Network content via smart TVs, set-top boxes, mobile devices and tablets, as well as on www.wwe.cn, www.PPTV.com and www.Sports.PPTV.com. Fans can sign up in time to watch one of WWE’s marquee events of the year, SummerSlam, live in Mandarin, on Monday, August 21, at 7 a.m. Beijing time. “When we began our exclusive partnership with WWE, we brought WWE’s signature programming, Raw and SmackDown, to PPTV and received a great response from WWE fans in China,” said Godfrey Zeng, Executive Vice President of Suning Sports Media, parent company of PPTV. “In April, we offered WrestleMania as a pay-per-view event, and again, our fans responded enthusiastically. We are now launching WWE Network on PPTV and presenting the entire lineup of WWE pay-per-views and other premium content to continue to better serve WWE fans in China.” “PPTV is a tremendous partner, and has been key in helping us engage with WWE fans in China and further establishing our brand in this important market,” said Michelle Wilson, Chief Revenue & Marketing Officer, WWE. “With this launch, WWE Network is now available in every market, reaching more than 180 countries around the world, delivering all our premium live events and an archive of action-packed, family-friendly entertainment that has thrilled WWE audiences for years.”

It’s great news for the largest country in the world in terms of population. There has been a lot of interest on WWE’s part in terms growing their brand in China. Last September, WWE signed seven Chinese wrestlers and one of them, Tian Bing, even competed at WrestleMania this year in the Andre the Giant battle royal.

John Cena has made it a personal mission to improve their status there, as evidenced by this promo he did in Mandarin.

Good move for WWE and great news for the fans in China.