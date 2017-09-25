Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE No Mercy 2017 results. The show was headlined by the first-ever match between John Cena and Roman Reigns, and the first-ever match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.
Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE No Mercy 2017 column.
WWE No Mercy 2017
1. Kickoff Match: Elias defeated Apollo Crews. Elias won by pinfall after connecting with Drift Away.
2. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) defeated Jason Jordan. The Miz-Tourage interfered and Curtis Axel blindsided Jordan, allowing Miz to hit the Skull Crushing Finale and get the pin.
3. Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt. Bálor hit the Coup de Grace and got the pinfall.
Well, that sounds like it sucked.
Super glad I didn’t reactivate my subscription for this
Brandon’s moving back to Texas after that.
Overall good matches but DOGSHIT booking
How was the main event?
It was just okay right up until the point where Brock kicked out of three powerslams, hit one F5 and won. Not nearly as good or violent as Summerslam or what we expected. It’s like they auto-piloted through it. I don’t know what the hell happened.
Well at least we have the Roman Reigns Intercontinental title push to look forward to, starting tomorrow night.
“Superman punch to Bo Dallas! Superman punch to Axel! SPEAR SPEAR!! ROMAN REIGNS IS THE NEW INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION!!!”
Glad I didn’t give this company any money. Dipshit booking.
Cesaro’s smile shouldn’t have died for this.