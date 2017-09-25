WWE Network

Here are your quick and dirty, editorial-free WWE No Mercy 2017 results. The show was headlined by the first-ever match between John Cena and Roman Reigns, and the first-ever match between Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar for Lesnar’s WWE Universal Championship.

Be back here tomorrow for the full Best and Worst of WWE No Mercy 2017 column.

WWE No Mercy 2017

1. Kickoff Match: Elias defeated Apollo Crews. Elias won by pinfall after connecting with Drift Away.

2. WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: The Miz (c) defeated Jason Jordan. The Miz-Tourage interfered and Curtis Axel blindsided Jordan, allowing Miz to hit the Skull Crushing Finale and get the pin.

3. Finn Bálor defeated Bray Wyatt. Bálor hit the Coup de Grace and got the pinfall.