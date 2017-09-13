Adam Cole’s NXT Faction Apparently Has An Official Name

Youtube

The trio of Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish made a lot of noise at the last NXT Takeover event in Brooklyn when they attacked new NXT Champion Drew McIntyre. It was the NXT debut of Cole, who appears to be the leader of this group of former Ring of Honor stars. Every good group in wrestling needs a name and now this trio has one.

They are being called “The Undisputed Era” according to PWInsider. It’s a pretty good name and much better than calling them the Cole Miners. Hey Michael Cole, how’s it going?

A new shirt has been released for the group with The Undisputed Era on the front along with the first letters of their last names “CFO” and the names Cole, O’Reilly and Fish on the back. You can get the shirt at WWEShop.com today and here’s a look at it below.