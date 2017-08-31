The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/30/17: One Song Glorious

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We did the standard TakeOver B-show pre-tape, on which I have to disagree with Scott and say I tremendously enjoyed watching a pile of little British vegans beat the shit out of each other. Add some more! Bring back Diaper Skeleton! Violence for all, buffalo cauliflower po-boys for some!

AAH! IT’S NOT SCOTT! Also, hi! As you may have noticed from the byline that you didn’t read until I just mentioned it, I’m not Scott. I’m Brandon. You may know me as the guy who wrote the first four-ish years of this column. Scott’s on vacation and this isn’t one of the episodes where I’d have to comment on Kassius Ohno’s onesie-ass wrestling gear for enormous nostalgic toddlers, so I’m filling in!

If you missed this episode, you can watch it here. If you’d like to read previous installments of the Best and Worst of NXT, click here. Follow With Spandex on Twitter and Facebook, and follow me on Twitter for stream of consciousness Raw jokes and contentious, dated opinions about pop culture you don’t care about.

Click the share buttons and tell people (including @WWENXT) that you dig the column. We can’t keep doing these if you don’t read and recommend them! It helps more than you know, especially for the shows that aren’t Raw and don’t have hundreds of thousands of built-in casual interests.

And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 30, 2017. Hey, what happened to the lasers?