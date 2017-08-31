The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 8/30/17: One Song Glorious

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We did the standard TakeOver B-show pre-tape, on which I have to disagree with Scott and say I tremendously enjoyed watching a pile of little British vegans beat the shit out of each other. Add some more! Bring back Diaper Skeleton! Violence for all, buffalo cauliflower po-boys for some!
AAH! IT’S NOT SCOTT! Also, hi! As you may have noticed from the byline that you didn’t read until I just mentioned it, I’m not Scott. I’m Brandon. You may know me as the guy who wrote the first four-ish years of this column. Scott’s on vacation and this isn’t one of the episodes where I’d have to comment on Kassius Ohno’s onesie-ass wrestling gear for enormous nostalgic toddlers, so I’m filling in!
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for August 30, 2017. Hey, what happened to the lasers?
Lines like “the Ole in a Four Horsemen of little kicky punch Ring of Honor guys” is why I absolutely love you Brandon. Having you write all three of these columns feels like when the Bettleborgs formed the Gargantis Mega Cannon for the first time.
Do not understand the reference in that last line, but otherwise +1
Unnecessary Roderick Strong Digs : 9, give or take 1.
Brandon hates Rodrick Strong more than Miz hates his parents.
I don’t know what it is with Rodrick. He is a great wrestler and I like him but something about his face and his look just screams “lead character in Faith-Based movie from the 90s”. He is just so cheesy and I don’t even know why. Even his windbreaker and his move of opening it to show off his body is just so… old. He could fit right in as Kirk Cameron’s friend in Growing Pains.
Also, this episode made me realise that NXT might have the most exciting Tag Team division between the three brands. Not the best one but I love how different the teams are and want to see them fight. That’s the reason why I like love Dozovic, Lars, Ruby Riot and all the female that will be signed to NXT from the Mae Young Tournament: everybody feels more distinctive, have different looks and body types. Often it feels to like Raw and Smackdown is like playing Street Fighter but your only choices being Ken, Ryu and Akuma.
By the way: will there be a write up on the Mae Young Tournament? That Jazzy v Abbey match was on fire. I hope they sign them both
Agreed on there needing to be a write up, especially since there will almost definitely be one of the Final.
BTW, Abbey is already signed. Jazzy needs to be signed yesterday.
Mirroring the MYC, 1/4th of the write-up will be inspired commentary from a seasoned writer. The other three quarters will be written by green, tentative 22 year olds who have never been published before.
Pissed-off Shrek is the best possible idea for a gimmick for Lars Sullivan.
Because I still care about these things, Royce’s bridge on her Fisherman’s Suplex was gorgeous.
In any other circumstance this is the point where I jump to Roddy’s defense, mention his work ethic, his intensity, his run as PWG champion, etc. But damn if that opening promo was one of the least believable, least polished performances I’ve ever seen. The match with Roode was solid, but Inanimate Carbon Roderick could not figure out how to act like a human being.