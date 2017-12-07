The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 12/6/17: Oh No

Previously on the Best and Worst of WWE NXT: We spent two weeks spinning our wheels and traveling back in time. But things should be better now, right? (Right?)
And now, the Best and Worst of WWE NXT for December 6, 2017.
OK GO was as unexpected as it was appreciated. Thanks, Scott.
THAT VIGNETTE COULD BE ANYBODY! On an entirely unrelated note, I wonder how Shayna ‘Queen Of Spades’ Baszler is looking in her house show matches.
I know Ohno’s basically there to rest up, collect the money and nod slightly too often at Regal every time he passes the coaches’ room, but going from Hero’s amazing worldwide run of matches through 2016 to him being resident jobber to the stars has been among wrestling’s most unfulfilling stories of this year, and as much as he lost here it was at least in service to something and he got to remind us why they wanted him back.
This week I’m guessing Marina and the Diamonds for the title?
Couldn’t be Bring Me The Horizon. Definitely Marina.
Loved that Gargano/ Ohno fight. Great write-up as always, Scott.
The biggest thing that should be worsted about Sonia/Ruby was the crowd (at some point we can’t really blame the individual performers for how NXT/WWE asks them to no-sell, we have enough examples to suggest it’s just how they do things). I thought Sonia looked really impressive. Her strikes were great. (and there’s nothing wrong at all with something that makes both recent callups look good, and Sonia probably needed the credibility boost more than Ruby).
Ohno/Gargano was really good, but man do I prefer my wrestling to exist in a universe where people don’t kick out after multiple blows to the head. Felt especially weird after Monday’s football game and all the concern about head trauma. Sure it’s fake, but you can use that real world concern by making head trauma really mean something. That said, this was the first match where Ohno looked more like a monster than a tub of goo who wrestles really good.
Trent 7 shade only clowns yourself.