The Best And Worst Of WWE NXT 10/11/17: Static Prevails

“how Peyton can bend her body that much” – As great as it is, peak-Melina is still the bendiest female wrestler of all time.
Amen.
I really feel for Liv. She would have a solid style/gimmick to stand on while she improves if she, Carmella, and Enzo weren’t like Elseworlds versions of one another. The only thing I can see helping is telling a story that clearly differentiates her from them, because so far her one defining storyline was being the laughed-at underdog who miraculously got a title shot – which Carmella also did.
Pairing her with someone NOT named Aaliyah could be beneficial. Or have her stare into the NXT Oculus for a few hours and hope it works for transitional moves the way it worked for Sasha’s personality and Becky’s gimmick.
I think Zelina was just a huge fan of DIY and is legit upset that they broke up and that’s why she’s tormenting Gargano. Either that or the DIY distraction thing is a really hamfisted way that they’ve decided to keep reminding people about something that no decent NXT fan would forget.
Why do all the “monsters” in WWE and NXT have the lamest finishers?
I had the exact opposite reaction to Percy’s “Johnny Football” talking point. It felt like a manufactured leap in logic to go from “Manziel’s career suffered from off-field issues with excess and lack of impulse control” to “Gargano can’t get over his best friend’s betrayal.”
Montez Ford is instantly charismatic, an athletic beast and he must have an impressive deadlift as he’s carrying around 250lbs of awkward dead weight.
Some say Burch, Lorcan, and Sullivan started the Baldy Revolution.
* Team Bay Bay Dragon sending someone to interfere in the match involving Nikki + makes sense in furthering their beef with SAnitY. I don’t know if I would have gone with Taynara Conti…is Jazzy Gabert doing anything? Maybe Serena Deeb, since she’s been in a cult before and might want to fight one?
* Nikki + being out of the Fatal Four Way for the Women’s title – while a mistake in my eyes – makes sens if War Games is going to be Sanity v. Cole & Company as a 5-on-5 and IF – big IF, I know, Nikki gets in that match….Please let Nikki get a spotlight at TakeOver:War Games!
* Johnny’s distraction by the reveal of the DIY t-shirt was more out of anger than shock. He didn’t break the hold when it was revealed. He cranked in on even more when he saw it. He didn’t start after Zelina until after Almas got the rope break. At least this time, Johnny didn’t stand around like a Cleveland Brown waiting for the finisher.
* I wish I looked as good in my DIY shirt as Zelina Vega.
* Lio Rush’s opening gambit of dodging all of The Dream’s punches and kicks was THE BEST!
* Percy Watson has really improved. He’s not there yet….but, I can see/hear the improvement since he started.