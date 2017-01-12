Samoa Joe Is Reportedly Set To Make A Huge WWE Main Roster Debut

Have you secretly been harboring a desire to see former two-time NXT Champion Samoa Joe debut at this month’s Royal Rumble? Well, buckle up, because a new report indicates that might not be as far-fetched an idea as you’ve been led to believe. (Led to believe by your own pessimistic thoughts, that is. You pessimist.)
The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter is here to get your hopes up, perhaps unnecessarily and unrealistically. Samoa Joe’s title-exchanging feud with Shinsuke Nakamura now appears to be definitively at an end, and unlike Nakamura, he hasn’t been given a direction in NXT after being in the main event picture for nearly the entire year. With the WrestleMania card not yet finalized (far from it, in fact), Dave Meltzer reports that there is “an idea on the table” for Joe to make his main roster debut “with a major push,” and to be put in one of the “top few matches” at WrestleMania. Now there’s a rumor, boys and girls.
Meltzer rightfully extrapolates (without having heard anything to this effect, mind you) that if this were to go down, Joe would likely have to have a Royal Rumble debut, and a pretty impressive showing in that match. I concur with that assessment, but that’s in part because I’m a die-hard Samoa Joe fanboy who wants him to absolutely wreck shop on the main roster as soon as humanly possible.
Will Joe show up at the Rumble in a few weeks to single-handedly eliminate both Bill Goldberg and Brock Lesnar? A quick survey of my heart’s deepest hopes and dreams reveals conclusively: yes, absolutely.
It is definitely time for Joe to get the call. Winning the Rumble would be cool as I don’t think anyone did it in their debut and no one in the Lesnar/Goldberg/Taker group needs that win right now. And please then let Joe go to Smackdown and take on either long-time rival AJ (how weird and wonderful would that be as a WM big match) or Cena with Joe being the ultimate “these new guys are rising up” threat to Cena’s dominance.
The imagery of Joe murking Cena just made my day.
Cena was also the first performer to pop into my head upon reading this article. That would be amazing
Probably the reason Taker/ace a isn’t happening or at least part of the scenario.
I really doubt they’re going to give Joe to Taker two and a half months into his run. Given Meltzer’s update this week is basically “apart from the three we know all the plans are changing” I’m not sure he really knows himself what Joe’s going to do.
If Joe shows and murders a smirking Reigns, the IWC goes into Guinness for the world’s biggest circle jerk, right?
Samoa Joe is, by a wide margin, the opponent who would get me most interested in a Roman Reigns match at Wrestlemania.
I’ve been fantasy booking Joe V Roman for years.
Yeah that could be a lot of fun. Like one of those old William Regal matches Brandon reviews on the Retro Nitro reports where Regal and some other dude are basically shoot fighting.
Brock and Goldberg are fighting to eliminate each other in the Rumble, Joe comes in and dumps them both over the top. Probably never happen but neither of those guys are winning anyway. Instant impact
Would be awesome. I feel like there’s at least an outside chance. Royal Rumble is kinda Smark WrestleMania anyway. They might as well embrace it.